All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Stock Report: Who's Up, Down After Broncos Game

The Arizona Cardinals saw the board shuffle a bit after their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Sam Dehring

Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Arizona Cardinals huddle during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Arizona Cardinals huddle during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are through two weeks into preseason, and the Arizona Cardinals are sitting at an even 1-1 record after their loss to the Denver Broncos.

There were certainly players last week who stood out, like Emari Demercado and Jacoby Brissett. But last night’s loss to the Broncos was a whole different story.

There were also certainly player stock impacted, both positive and negative, after last night’s game. Let’s take a look at some of them.

WR Simi Fehoko: Good Showing

Arizona Cardinals helme
Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Arizona Cardinals helmet during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Simi Fehoko had the only touchdown of the game for the Cardinals. In a game where they were just not a ton of positives for the Cardinals, Fehoko was a bright spot offensively for the night. For a team that has a ton of youth in their receiver room, Fehoko is another name to watch for one of those final roster spots for the Cardinals. 

Clayton Tune: Roster Bubble

Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tun
Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Clayton Tune is entering his third season with the Cardinals. But, they now have Jacoby Brissett as their backup. Tune was just not having his best performance, and it certainly wasn’t one that would keep his roster spot on the team. He did look confident but he was under-throwing plenty of his passes. It’ll be interesting to see how many quarterbacks the Cardinals end up keeping on the roster. 

Jammie Robinson: Strong Showing

Arizona. Cardinals safety Jammie Robinso
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jammie Robinson (26) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jammie Robinson was the team’s leading tackler with eight. He had four tackles in the first preseason game. He’s been one of the most impressive defensive players for the Cardinals this preseason, and he’s making a strong case to make the final roster.   

Denzel Burke:  Roster Bubble

Arizona Cardinals CB Denzel Burk
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have a young cornerback room with potential. But, Denzel Burke didn’t have his strongest night. That includes giving up a touchdown in last night’s game. He also struggled in Week 1 against the Chiefs. It’s likely Burke is probably on the roster bubble with his preseason struggles. 

Overall, it was a tough night all around for the Cardinals. Sure, it’s preseason. But for guys like those mentioned above, it is an opportunity for them to take full advantage, and it just wasn’t there for many of them.

feed

Published
Sam Dehring
SAM DEHRING

Sam Dehring joins Cardinals on SI as an experienced sports writer. He brings plenty of experience to the team, including full coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and in-season coverage for the Packers. Sam has also covered Penn State football for USA Today for two seasons, providing in-season coverage for the Nittany Lions. This isn't the first time Sam has covered the Cardinals. He spent a season covering the Cardinals for USA Today, with an emphasis on NFL Draft coverage. Sam is excited to bring full coverage of the Cardinals for their dedicated fanbase.

Home/Analysis