Arizona Cardinals Stock Report: Who's Up, Down After Broncos Game
We are through two weeks into preseason, and the Arizona Cardinals are sitting at an even 1-1 record after their loss to the Denver Broncos.
There were certainly players last week who stood out, like Emari Demercado and Jacoby Brissett. But last night’s loss to the Broncos was a whole different story.
There were also certainly player stock impacted, both positive and negative, after last night’s game. Let’s take a look at some of them.
WR Simi Fehoko: Good Showing
Simi Fehoko had the only touchdown of the game for the Cardinals. In a game where they were just not a ton of positives for the Cardinals, Fehoko was a bright spot offensively for the night. For a team that has a ton of youth in their receiver room, Fehoko is another name to watch for one of those final roster spots for the Cardinals.
Clayton Tune: Roster Bubble
Clayton Tune is entering his third season with the Cardinals. But, they now have Jacoby Brissett as their backup. Tune was just not having his best performance, and it certainly wasn’t one that would keep his roster spot on the team. He did look confident but he was under-throwing plenty of his passes. It’ll be interesting to see how many quarterbacks the Cardinals end up keeping on the roster.
Jammie Robinson: Strong Showing
Jammie Robinson was the team’s leading tackler with eight. He had four tackles in the first preseason game. He’s been one of the most impressive defensive players for the Cardinals this preseason, and he’s making a strong case to make the final roster.
Denzel Burke: Roster Bubble
The Cardinals have a young cornerback room with potential. But, Denzel Burke didn’t have his strongest night. That includes giving up a touchdown in last night’s game. He also struggled in Week 1 against the Chiefs. It’s likely Burke is probably on the roster bubble with his preseason struggles.
Overall, it was a tough night all around for the Cardinals. Sure, it’s preseason. But for guys like those mentioned above, it is an opportunity for them to take full advantage, and it just wasn’t there for many of them.