RECAP: Denver Broncos Rout Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Denver Broncos in 27-7 fashion on Saturday night, dropping their preseason record to 1-1 on the night.
Neither team played their starters following a joint practice held on Thursday - you can read more about that here.
Arizona struggled on both sides of the ball throughout the night, leaving room for plenty of improvement entering Week 3's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
First Quarter
Jacoby Brissett got the starting nod for Arizona with Kyler Murray sitting out. Arizona's offense punted after gaining one first down, though Blake Gillikin was able to pin the Broncos at their own three-yard line.
That didn't matter much, as Evan Engram reeled in a 58-yard catch-and-run from Jarrett Stidham on the first drive for Denver's offense. Plays later, RJ Harvey found the end zone to put Denver ahead 7-0. They went 97 yards in four plays.
DEN 7, AZ 0
Arizona would answer right back on their second drive despite losing center Hayden Conner to a knee injury, marching down the field on an 11-play, 67-yard drive that was capped by a 16-yard touchdown reception by Simi Fehoko.
DEN 7, AZ 7
Denver's offense continued their hot start, this time going 70 yards on eight plays to again find the end zone, this time Troy Franklin hitting paydirt from a 27-yard pass from Stidham to push Denver back in the lead.
DEN 14, AZ 7
The Cardinals liked what they saw out of Brissett, calling it a night for the veteran and handing the keys to Clayton Tune for the remainder of the game. Arizona went three-and-out on Tune's first drive.
Second Quarter
The Broncos - still under the watch of Stidham - drove down to the AZ two-yard line before settling for a 26-yard Will Lutz field goal, which pushed Denver's lead to double digits.
DEN 17, AZ 7
With five minutes left in the first half, the Cardinals' defense finally forced their first punt of the night - though Arizona's offense couldn't make anything of their opportunity.
Denver did, however, as the Franklin-Stidham connection again found the end zone with 45 seconds remaining in the first half.
DEN 24, AZ 7
Third Quarter
Sam Ehlinger arrived to Denver's offense, replacing Stidham for the rest of the night.
After swapping punts, the Broncos offense found some rhythm on an eight-play, 55-yard drive before Lutz converted a 35-yard field goal to extend their lead with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
DEN 27, AZ 7
Fourth Quarter
The only notable action came with under four minutes remaining, Caden Prieskorn appeared to have crossed the end zone and extended Denver's lead before he ultimately fumbled, which was recovered by the Cardinals.
Tune and co. couldn't do anything with the turnover, and eventually the game ended.