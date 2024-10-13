Bold Predictions: Jordan Love Carves Up Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals knocked off the 49ers in San Francisco last weekend in what was one of the biggest upsets of the early part of this season.
Now at 2-3, the Cardinals likely have some confidence in themselves (and they should) to be able and compete with anyone!
The Cardinals will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in what will be an equally challenging game, if not even more so than last week against San Francisco.
The Packers have been up and down, but their ups have been quite impressive, especially on offense with Jordan Love putting up video game numbers. Don't sleep on their defense, too.
This game feels unlikely to go in the Cardinals' favor, but we've been saying that all season.
Here are three bold predictions for this upcoming game.
Kyler Murray is held under 200 passing yards, but finds the endzone twice
The Packers are near the bottom of the league in passing yards per game at 23, allowing 231.6 YPG, so on paper this feels like a good matchup for the Cardinals. However, I don't think this is a game where Murray goes bonkers in the box score.
Murray has passed for under 200 yards in three of five games this season and has been under that mark the last two games. Quite a bit of the lack of eye-popping numbers has been because of a suspect offensive line and Murray improvising as a runner this season to his credit. I have a feeling we'll see something similar this weekend in Green Bay.
There's not much doubt in my mind that Murray will find a way to have a solid day against Green Bay. In fact, I'm predicting two touchdown passes for him. But in terms of yards, don't expect Murray to post a season-high or anything close to that.
Bonus: Murray ends Xavier McKinney's interception streak and denies him history
Just so you know - Packers safety McKinney enters the game on a six-game streak of record one-or-more interception(s). He needs one against the Cards for the all-time record, but I don't think Kyler gives up the ball here; not with how safe he's been all season.
Sorry, Xavier.
Another quiet week for MHJ... but he does get into the endzone
MHJ has been streaky this year. After an almost nonexistent week one NFL debut, Harrison went on to score four touchdowns over his next three games. Last week against the 49ers, Harrison was held to two catches for 36 yards on seven targets. Although he still leads the team in receiving yards with 279, his inconsistency has been frustrating.
Unfortunately for him, the Green Bay secondary is quite the unit with the aforementioned McKinney at safety, but Harrison is likely to face Jaire Alexander, who has been one of the 10 best corners in football since 2018 (when he's healthy). He's off to another great start this year and he has a track record of locking down elite receivers.
I don't think MHJ is ready to take on a corner of Alexander's caliber and he's far and away the best corner he's faced this season. I'll take the under on Harrison's yards, but I'll add that he finds the endzone in this game to help soften what I believe will otherwise be a quiet morning.
Jordan Love Carves up Cardinals secondary
While Love has been quite turnover prone this year (five interceptions in three games), he's also put up video game numbers through the air, averaging 291 passing yards per game along with eight touchdown passes. None of the three teams he's faced have found ways to slow him down, and the Cardinals aren't going to be the team to break that trend.
Love has become a true gunslinger this season and makes up for his turnovers with big plays galore. He has a host of great weapons and the offense under Matt LeFleur makes him that much more dangerous as the scheme is as difficult to stop as any in the league.
The Cardinals secondary has been lackluster this year and a red-hot Packers passing game is likely to blow up the box score.
Sorry, Cards fans, but Love is tossing well over 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in this game.