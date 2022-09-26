The Coach to Fix the Cardinals isn't on Payroll... Yet

When at Texas Tech, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked who he thought should be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

His answer? Kyler Murray.

Fast forward to the next year in 2019, and Kingsbury is the offensive coordinator at USC after being fired while Murray is deciding between his baseball dreams or going pro in football.

These two Haley’s comets, who seemingly come once every generation, in fact collide and land in Glendale, Arizona.

Hitting that fast forward one more time like we're Adam Sandler in Click, we see a Cardinals team that is just as sick as Sandler was by the end of that movie. The offense has peaked and Murray is itching to burst through the ceiling in his cocoon the staff has him in.

A change is needed, now.

The inevitable issue that will arise is that general manager Steve Keim is tied to Kingsbury whether he wants to be or not. That means owner Michael Bidwill will have the unfortunate task of having to replace a general manager and head coach.

Bidwill needs to realize this move is to save not only his franchise, but also his new quarterback whom he has trusted with a new (and hefty) contract.

Kliff Kingsbury is rapidly becoming Ken Whisenhunt. May I suggest some replacements?

Greg Roman, Offensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Murray is the present and future of this Cardinals offense, period. He deserves to be, he has shown what he can do when allowed to create and has a system to support him. No coach in the NFL does a better job of game planning for his quarterbacks strengths than Greg Roman.

Look at what he has done with Lamar Jackson during his career and his previous work with Colin Kaepernick. He maximizes his quarterbacks traits exponentially, he game-plans around them, and he helps them win.

He would be a perfect fit for Murray and the Cardinals as it has shown his offensive systems can change and adapt in the ever-evolving NFL.

Byron Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A former NFL quarterback, he has been in Arizona before as the offensive coordinator before making the trip with Bruce Arians to Tampa Bay. Upon getting there, he has sharpened his coaching chops some more and is responsible for helping Tom Brady adapt to Arians' system as well as he did.

Leftwich would be able to level with young players while also bringing enthusiasm and accountability to the locker room. Being under both Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles gives him excellent leaders to look up to.

With Bidwill and his affection for the Cardinals family, I think the ties to the organization could play heavily into this becoming a reality.

Duce Staley, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Detroit Lions

Well, we have had a fun option, a more leadership-based option, and now we have what I see as the ultimate option. This team lacks a bite to match the bark, no one could change the mindset and approach of this team quicker than Duce Staley.

The former Steelers and Eagles running back has won a Super Bowl in this century. He knows how to win, he knows how important it is to have a good staff. Look at what the Detroit Lions are doing with the roster they have: Staley plays a major part in that.

Staley showed this year during Hard Knocks he is going to be a head coach one day. Dan Campbell clearly trusts him as much as anyone and for me (and everyone else) that should be good enough. Looking at the grad scheme though, he has the coaching chops and career to demonstrate he can be a great leader of men in the NFL.

Sprinkle in the edge and fight he coaches with after playing the same way, we would have one hell of a team on our hands.

