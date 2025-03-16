Mock Draft: Cardinals Take Game-Wrecker DL
Free agency frenzy has closed and we are moving on to the next stage of the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals.
We will have a little over a month before the 2025 NFL draft opens, so we’ll be feeding off of upcoming pro days and late creation signings to get us through until then.
When you consider the lack of options that were available in free agency, we have to give the front office and Monti Ossenfort a bit more credit than we initially gave them. More moves were made than not, and needs were addressed, including getting an ace pass rusher.
Naturally, there are still several holes on the steam, but the 2025 draft class has more than enough to help plug those holes.
Below is our latest full seven-round mock draft just for the Cardinals to reflect their recent moves. It did slightly alter what positions were addressed at specific picks, but some fans may feel the changes are for the better.
One last stipulation is there are no trades made. Arizona has six picks and they will stick-and-pick at each selection.
Kicking things off with the 16th overall pick is a guy who would receive thunderous applause from the fan base.
16.) Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
Harmon appears to have become the new favorite picks amongst fans and it’s hard to blame them. The Oregon big man exploded last season and showed off peak pass rushing abilities at his dominant build with the potential to continue growing.
The Cardinals got their ace pass rusher in free agency, but failed to get a long term answer inside. Harmon is the fit there, and he gives this defense a MASSIVE BOOST.
47.) Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Sawyer is the man and I’ve spent countless articles singing his praises so I won’t waste to much time doing the same over and over again. I’ll remind everyone that he is the perfect/ideal fit for this runoff his values in their players. The ability to start him as a rotational player early in his career will allow him to develop into one of the most consistent defenders in the league in short order.
78.) Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
The Cardinals have addressed plenty of needs through free agency so far, but they’ve yet to make any significant play on the offensive line. Right tackle is still a huge question mark for me, so Trapilo makes sense here as a player who has spent majority of his collegiate career playing strong side. Trapilo has a bit of guard experience as well to give AZ some versatility to find a spot for him on the field.
115.) JJ Pegues, IDL, Ole Miss
We’re not done adding players on the defensive interior just yet. Dalvin Tomlinson was an A+ signing, especially for the price he came at. I still don’t trust any of the depth behind our rookie first rounder Harmon, and I like the value of Pegues here quite a bit. The big man was yet another stud defender on Ole Miss defensive line last season, and quite frankly if I’m an NFL team I want any player that was a part of that unit.
152.) Luke Kandra, IOL, Cincinnati
Evan Brown is back to play left guard and that itself is a great move, but there’s still a need for the right side. Kandra is a great value on day three an a potential starter if no one finds a way to step up. You can do much, much worse starting a day three guard than Kandra, who I like to develop into a starter down the road.
225.) Shamari Simmons, CB, Arizona State
Simmons played safety and nickel corner for the Sun Devils in two years in Tempe and emerged as an elite run defender last season. Throwing Simmons into a secondary as deep as this is a luxury, but you couldn’t find a better option this late. His versatility, extensive play time including his days at Austin Peay, and top run defense and tackling makes him a sneaky good pick this late who could make Arizona look brilliant.