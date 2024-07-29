Notes, Highlights From Cardinals First Padded Practice
The Arizona Cardinals are now in pads as training camp progresses to the next stage.
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have just wrapped up their first padded practice here at State Farm Stadium.
After spending the first few days of camp in just helmets, the Cardinals now move to the next stage of camp and will look to ramp up the intensity over the coming weeks ahead of their preseason debut.
Arizona has kept a fairly clean bill of health thus far (Jonathan Gannon knocked on the wood of the podium when he confirmed it yesterday) and though some bumps and bruises feel inevitable, the Cardinals again took another step in the right direction today with shoulder pads on.
Video Highlights
Padded Practice Notes: Offense
- Special teams. Special plays. Special players. Blake Gillikin looked strong punting the football today. DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Weaver and Greg Dortch were spotted fielding punts as returners.
- Kyler Murray looked like his usual self today. No turnovers during seven-on-seven or red zone drills. He (again) targeted Marvin Harrison Jr. often. Desmond Ridder threw his second pick of training camp today while Clayton Tune looked the better of the two.
- The battle for RB2 will be very interesting to monitor. Emari Demercado got some first team reps today while Michael Carter and Trey Benson also fight for the spot behind James Conner.
- Greg Dortch continues to be utilized as a weapon out of the backfield. A lot of motion and other pre-snap tricky stuff by Petzing to get him in space. Michael Wilson also - again - provided reliable hands for the first-team offense.
- Tip Reiman continues to slowly see his usage increase. Arizona clearly will utilize multiple tight end sets often in 2024, and he should be a part of that.
- Jon Gaines was taking snaps at right guard today. When healthy, he projects to be the coveted/versatile interior OL the Cardinals thanks to his experience at left guard and center.
Padded Practice Notes: Defense
- If we had to peg one position group as a "winner" today, it would be the defensive line. Through the depth chart they generated penetration on what felt like every other snap.
- As a whole, the Cardinals defense has been strong in forcing turnovers and that trend continued today with an interception and fumble recovery.
- Garrett Williams continues to be the most impressive corner in Arizona's secondary. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Max Melton and Starling Thomas have all made plays as well.
- The edge room rotated some names today, as Victor Dimukeje and Cameron Thomas got some good run during team activities.
- There hasn't been many deep shots on the first team defense mostly thanks to the presence of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, who again patrolled the deep part of the secondary and forced balls beneath them.
