Offseason Primer: Can Cardinals Upgrade TE?
Of the many needs for the Arizona Cardinals entering the 2025 offseason, tight end is arguably dead last thanks to the breakout of Pro Bowler Trey McBride.
Arizona seems to like the depth behind him, as well, with Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman. The three form a cheap room for now. However, McBride needs an extension sooner rather than later and quite frankly he provides almost the entire production of the group.
So, even with three cheap, young players, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that the Cards bring someone in.
As long as McBride stays in Arizona, the Cardinals won't have to stress about finding their number one guy. They could always stand for better depth as their number two and both Higgins and Reiman have yet to show their potential there.
Should Arizona decide to go all-in at the position, there are some budget options to take a look at via free agency, a trade, and/or the 2025 NFL Draft.
I have a small handful of players who I could see make their way to the desert and I won't lie, some of them are a longshot thanks to McBride and his upcoming extension. That said, any of these options matched with McBride makes a huge mismatch for opposing defenses, and that is worth its weight in gold.
Let's start with free agents and have some fun right off the bat.
Free agency:
Juwan Johnson (Saints)
Let's get crazy and add another vertical pass catcher inside along with McBride. Johnson has quietly broken out the last three seasons with over 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for a bad Saints' offense.
The former UDFA is set to hit the market, and he will find several suitors for him. Why not the Cardinals?
We've seen the success of McBride and their willingness to throw to the tight end. Elijah Higgens hauled in 20 passes as the TE2 but managed under 9.0 yards per reception. Johnson's career average is a whopping 11.1 YPR and is a big-time endzone threat.
That's something not even McBride has been able to manage with a heavy workload.
I think Johnson and McBride would play very well off of each other. The latter would be the go-to target through the air and be the safety blanket, while the former stretches the field and posts up in the red zone.
Is this cost efficient considering McBride is up for a contract extension following 2025? Not really, but it could unlock something special for the offense with a basketball team of pass catchers.
Keep an eye on...
Hayden Hurst (Chargers)
Hurst's career has been an interesting one. The South Carolina product was a round one pick for the Ravens in 2018 who was usurped by Mark Andrews. He was traded to the Falcons in 2020 and has spent time with four teams since.
There has been injury history recently, as well. All of that adds up to a veteran player in their 30s with average success at best and won't cost hardly anything.
Could the Cardinals kick the tires? Hurst can come in and compete with a young room of backups including Higgins and Tip Reiman. Hurst is also a good blocker and can pass down his knowledge to the youngsters.
Trade:
Michael Mayer (Raiders)
You know what? I'm not done being crazy when it comes to adding to the tight end spot. I won't be apologizing at this time.
Mayer was a second round pick for Las Vegas just two seasons ago, but they already moved on to the great Brock Bowers and understandably so. But Mayer didn't suddenly turn into a bad tight end. Rather, he was phased out by the greatest tight end prospect to enter the draft.
It doesn't appear as though the Raiders value Mayer much to the offense anyways now that Bowers is hogging all the targets, so he could be on the way out.
Let's have some fun and match Mayer with McBride. The two are quite similar to each other when it comes to post-up size and play style, but they could find ways to play off of each other and give the offense two big bodies.
The two would be a yin-yang like Johnson would be, but Mayer and McBride make a great safety blanket over the middle.
There's also a ton of upside for Mayer in the red zone. While the Notre Dame product has just two in his career, both coming as a rookie in 2023, he hauled in 18 scores over three years in South Bend, including nine in his final season.
In a perfect world, Mayer and McBride have similar pass catching styles, but the new face becomes the red zone threat. Perfect.
Keep an eye on...
Greg Dulcich (Giants)
The former third-round pick was waived by the Broncos midseason and then picked up by the Giants a couple of months later where he didn't manage to see the field. It wouldn't be a shock to see Dulcich hit the market again, which comes as a surprise after a successful rookie season.
But maybe he just needs a better home.
Talent isn't the issue here for Dulcich, who would come to the desert to compete with the young core. Only in his third season, he has a couple of years remaining on his rookie deal if the Cardinals are interested in holding on to him.
Draft:
Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)
Would you believe me if I told you that the 2024 John Mackey Award winner, given to the best tight end in the nation, didn't even lead the position in receiving yards across the country? Probably not, right? Well, that's what happened in 2024.
Penn State's Tyler Warren won, and rightfully deserved the award, but Bowling Green star Fannin outpaced Warren (1,233) in receiving yards (1,555). Oh, and he had 11 more catches and two more touchdowns than Warren.
For what it's worth, they evened it out by making Fannin with a Consensus All-American selection over Warren.
But numbers aside, Fannin is a monster as a receiver. His 117 receptions along with the 1,555 receiving yards are single-season records in the FBS. Fannin also dropped just four passes in 2024 and he doesn't turn 21-years-old until late-July. Truly, Fannin has shown how great of a receiver he can be from in-line.
Fannin likely comes to the desert as TE2 from the moment he arrives. There's also a slight, and emphasis on slight, that he is a better pure receiver out the gate than McBride. That said, he has A LOT of work to do to be better than the all-around star.
Although his size is on the smaller side at 6'3 and 238 lbs (according to NFL.com), he is still big enough to outmatch his competition with some coaching to maximize his body. I love him to be a pass catching specialist at the next level.
Keep an eye on...
Brant Kuithe (Utah)
When healthy, Kuithe dominated the PAC-12 conference with the Utes. However, he hasn't been 100% since 2021. The veteran put together a solid final season in Salt Lake City with 35 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns. There's also some versatility for Kuithe to lineup as a fullback, too.
If Kuithe were to get drafted, far from a guarantee for an injury-riddled seven year career with the Utes, he's a solid option to find a spot on a roster one way or another.
The Cardinals have a similar, albeit heavier player in Reiman, but Kuithe would be the perfect player to push him for each role they try out for.