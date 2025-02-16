Offseason Primer: How Cardinals Can Upgrade LB Room
What are the Arizona Cardinals doing at linebacker this offseason?
Kyzir White is a free agent and someone I'd like to see return. Whether he stays or goes will affect the urgency to replace him. However, even if White re-signs the Cardinals could stand to upgrade the position.
This upcoming offseason has a handful of quality linebackers available. Free agency has veterans as far as the eye can see, and a few longtime starters are up for trade. The 2025 NFL Draft is deep defensively, but the linebacker pool is middling.
How should Arizona move forward with the linebacker spot? That's a great question and I'm glad you asked!
Below are my favorite fits for linebacker via free agent, trade, or draft pick.
HEADS UP: I am NOT including Kyzir White with the free agent choice here. I am focusing on non-Cardinals, but FWIW you will find me in the camp to re-sign White. Now then...
Free Agency
Eric Kendricks (Cowboys)
It feels like we've been waiting for Kendricks to fall off for the last couple of years and instead he continues to be one of the league's 10-15 best linebackers. His most recent stint with the Cowboys was masterful, recording 138 tackles (71 solo) to go with three sacks and three interceptions.
Kendricks has long been one of the league's most underrated and underappreciated defenders in his 10 pro seasons and it feels like that will simply be the story of his career. Thankfully, his employers are always happy to have him around.
The Cardinals should be very interested in adding Kendricks to their defense. A smart veteran in the front seven is what they need in order to stay stout and Kendricks can help the young guys learn their spots. Hopefully, Arizona will bring in a young player (preferably a rookie) to teach and develop.
If White is gone in free agency, the I'm putting my chips all in on Kendricks.
Keep an eye on...
Bobby Wagner (Commanders)
The ageless wonder and future Hall of Famer continues to deny Father Time's claim over his career. Wagner balled out in Washington for his age 34 season with 132 tackles (75 solo) and two sacks. The numbers may have been down compared to his previous two seasons, but he looks as fresh as ever.
Wagner is 162 tackles away from 2,000 in his career and I suspect he won't want to hang up the cleats until he hits that number. The Cardinals would love to host the former division rival and have him take command of this budding defense.
Even at 35-years-old (birthday is over the summer), Wagner could still be a force to be reckoned with.
Trade:
Quay Walker (Packers)
The youngest guy on this list who isn't in the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker and the Packers appear to be headed separate ways after making the Georgia defender a round one selection in 2022. There have been several ups and downs in Walker's three pro seasons, but it may be time for a change.
I previously looked at if the Cardinals could entertain a trade for Walker and I am all-in on the move. Walker is still plenty young and has shown the flashes of what makes a linebacker great. The need for consistency is prevalent and as I've said a million times I trust this coaching staff.
You can likely get Walker for a bargain and kick the tires on him for a year and then reevaluate. You could always just pick up his fifth-year option as well if you're feeling froggy.
Keep an eye on...
Germaine Pratt (Bengals)
The longtime Bengal has requested a trade and Cincinnati may have to move on from their leader whether they want to or not. The Cardinals make sense to be a team who calls.
Pratt has been one of the most consistent linebackers in the league the last several years, accumulating 616 tackles in six seasons. A team in need of linebacker depth would love to have the soon-to-be 29-year-old. Pratt is another good veteran for the Cards to fancy and he's much younger than the previously mentioned guys.
Draft
Carson Schwesinger (UCLA)
I originally had Alabama's Jihaad Campbell listed, but I am pivoting to Schwesinger -- who I feel is more of a true linebacker than Campbell, a guy I love to rush the passer from the inside. But for what it's worth, I love both and I'd welcome either to the team.
But with Schwesinger, the Cardinals are adding one of the more reliable defenders in the class. Need pass rushing? Check. Run defense? Check. Pass coverage? Check.
There are strengths for Schwesinger across the board. However, the UCLA defender fits the saying of, "A jack of all trades, but a master of none."
What I like most about Schwesinger is his fit for the defense right out of the gate. I believe Gannon and Rallis can find the Bruin a spot quickly and get the most out of him. As a likely day two pick, this is a perfect scenario.
Keep an eye on...
Cody Simon (Ohio State)
Simon had big shoes to fill when Liam Eichenberg departed for the NFL and he stepped in nicely as a run defender. There is quite a need for improvement in pass coverage, but take things one step at a time.
For now, Simon is a day three pick that needs coaching up. The athleticism is there for the 6'2 and 235 lbs 'backer. AZ can find a role for him to get his feet underneath him and with any luck develop him into a starter down the road.