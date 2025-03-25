Post-Free Agency Cardinals Predictions
With the Arizona Cardinals likely done with any major free agent signings, we are now able to begin drawing some conclusions. Obviously, we know that major investments were made to the defensive side of the ball that will hopefully lead to an improved unit.
Offensively, Arizona prioritized re-signing their own guys.
The vision is clear for this team, which is hoping to get back to the postseason after a late season collapse cost them a trip.
As we look at this free agency class, not only can we draw conclusions regarding their priorities, but we can also make some assumptions on the group.
In fact, we can make bold predictions. Which is why we’re here today.
Below are three predictions I have for the Cardinals based solely off their free agency moves. These are subject to change following the 2025 NFL draft. However, we still may see some of these predictions come to pass.
Let’s start with the offensive side of the football, where many fans were left disappointed.
Cardinals Don't Change Single Starter on Offense
The vast majority of the Cardinals' free agent moves came on the defensive side of the football. The team did make a handful of re-signings for the offense, but few notable outside moves were made on that side of the ball.
With the lack of additions made, it feels like a near forgone conclusion that last year‘s starting 11 will remain the same in 2025 (as of now).
Obviously, Kyler Murray returns for year seven as the Cardinals' starting quarterback. His skill position weapons won’t change with James Conner at running back, Trey McBride at tight end, and Marvin Harrison Jr./Michael Wilson at wide receiver.
From left to right (excluding right guard) the offensive brings back Paris Johnson Jr, Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, and Jonah Williams/Kelvin Beachum. So, aside from right guard, we have returned the starting lineup… that’s not inherently a bad thing, but I imagine fans are bummed out.
There’s still time for changes to be made, but all signs plate to a very familiar looking offense.
Cardinals More Consistent Getting QB Sacks
Did you know the Cardinals had 41 sacks as a team last season? If you did, then you either know ball or you read my articles consistently (thank you if you do, BTW). The number was reflective of terrific coaching from Nick Rallis rather than any stand out pass rusher.
Last year‘s team leader, Zaven Collins, only had 5.0 sacks — that’s not nearly enough to justify leading the team. The good news is the moves AZ has made in free agency will fix that.
Grabbing Josh Sweat will prove to be a massive difference maker, as his 8.0 sacks last season would have paced the Cardinals. As their new top guy, Sweat gives this defense a legitimate thread off the edge.
I’m also big on the re-signing of Baron Browning, who can hopefully convert more pressures into sacks.
Provided the team gets healthier than they were a year ago, this pass rush should be able to have equal success in the numbers department… but this time with more consistency and sustainability.
Linebacker Sees Even More Rotation
Kyzir White is still a free agent, so it’s not impossible for him to return — but it is growing increasingly unlikely. Regardless, the Cardinals added two linebackers in free agency: Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker.
Mack Wilson returns as one of the few near full-time starters from last season. There are others returning, including Owen Pappoe.
Davis-Gaither will have the early shot to start, but don’t sleep on Pappoe to find the field in year three.
I personally will continue to watch Collins to see what the plan is with him, as I remain believing he should move back to linebacker; the experiment moving him to edge rusher has shown it hasn’t worked out like the team hoped it would.
Wilson is likely a starter all season, but who knows about the rest of the team.