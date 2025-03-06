Predicting Which Cardinals Free Agents Stay, Go
The start of NFL free agency is only a few days away with the legal tampering period opening on March 10 with the official start of festivities arriving two days later.
Although teams can't currently process deals with any outside free agents they are allowed to work on new contracts with their own free agents, and the Arizona Cardinals have plenty - 27 as a matter of fact.
As of today, March 6, the Cardinals have not re-signed any of their own free agents, leading to questions about how general manager Monti Ossenfort is planning on approaching this offseason.
Will he work to bring back a core of players from last year's squad or is he looking to make some splashy moves and restructure the roster with outside talent using some of that $74.4 million in cap space available to him?
Of these 27 pending free agents, who are most likely to stick around for the 2025 campaign and who will be looking to extend their professional careers with other teams soon? Here is my best guess:
Keep 'Em
G Will Hernandez
In the few games he played last season, Hernandez was performing at an elite level and it seemed like he was taking a massive leap forward. Unfortunately, a knee injury landed him on injured reserve for the majority of the year but with how hard it can be to find quality offensive linemen, it makes sense to bring him back.
LB Kyzir White
Yes, White did make one of those Instagram posts indicating he wants to explore other options but his ties to Arizona are undeniable. He trust head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis named his son in his honor.
Come on. White might want to test the waters of free agency but my best is that he returns to the desert in 2025.
T Kelvin Beachum
As with Hernandez, it is hard to find good offensive linemen these days. When RT Jonah Williams went down in Week 1, Beachum did a more than admirable job as a swing tackle. Already 35 years old, Beachum won't have a lot of market out there and the Cardinals could do worse in a pinch.
Expect the veteran to end his career in Arizona.
DL L.J. Collier
Unfortunately, Collier has never lived up to his high expectations out of college either in Seattle or Arizona. That said, he has the mentality of a Gannon/Rallis defensive lineman and showed great character last season taking a reduced deal to stay with the team after getting injured early in 2022.
There are far worse options along the defensive line as a heavy rotation player. Expect Collier to return.
ED Baron Browning
Browning only played eight games as a Cardinal in 2024 coming to Glendale midseason in a trade with the Denver Broncos. He was buried in the depth chart in Denver but has shown flashes of potential his entire career.
With a full offseason in Arizona he could build on his 2 sack, 17 hurries output with the Cardinals. At only 26 years old he is a prime target for a relatively long-term deal.
DL Roy Lopez
Similar to Collier, Lopez is a "lunchpail" type of player that has the respect of this coaching staff. He is also a hometown kid having been born in Tempe and playing high school ball at Mesquite High School in Gilbert, AZ.
Lopez will never be a top tier guy but as a rotation piece in a very rotation heavy Rallis defensive scheme it makes sense to bring him back.
WR Greg Dortch
With one of the best, feel-good stories of anyone on the team Dortch has been a fan favorite for a few years now. He also has the respect and good graces of his coaching staff and quarterback Kyler Murray.
Those both go a long way and can even make up for what was in reality a very disappointing 2024 season from Dortch. That good will should be enough to buy him another year in Arizona even if they are better options on the market.
LS Aaron Brewer
A completely unheralded position, but if it ain't broke don't fix it. If Brewer wants to return for his 14th season expect him to remain in Arizona.
S Joey Blount
In his rare defensive snaps Blount has not been a complete liability. Additionally, he brings significant special teams value so bringing him back for depth would make sense.
Let 'Em Walk
WR Zach Pascal
WR Zay Jones
The experiment just didn't out with either Pascal or Jones and the Cardinals will most likely look to free agency for other depth receivers.
ED Dennis Gardeck
Fans will have trouble saying goodbye to this favorite. He represented the "junk yard dog" mentality better than anyone since Markus Golden but it is time for the Cardinals to start raising the floor of their talent if they want to be truly competitive.
C Trystan Colon
DL Khyiris Tonga
Part of an experimental defensive line overhaul alongside Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones that has not worked out. Ossenfort will prioritize fixing this position group and Tonga will likely be an odd man out.
P Michael Palardy
LB Krys Barnes
DL Angelo Blackson
Blackson could be a potential candidate for a depth signing as he has already had two stints as a Cardinal and seems well-regarded. However, if Ossenfort is truly looking at overhauling the defensive line it seems unlikely Blackson would make the final cut.
T Jackson Barton
ED Julian Okwara
Had a decent amount of hype as a pass rushing option before the start of the 2024 season but fell far, far short of expectations.
DL Naquan Jones
CB Andre Chachere
ED Jesse Luketa
Like Blackson, another potential depth signing. He did have 3 sacks on 188 snaps in 2024 but it seems more likely that the team feels they can find better talent at this position in free agency and the draft.