Trade for Dolphins Star Could Unlock Arizona Cardinals Offense
It's the offseason, and we're weeks out from training camp - so of course now is the perfect time for any teams such as the Arizona Cardinals to make one last splash before the season unofficially begins.
The Cardinals made a few significant additions to the defensive side of the ball over the last six months - both through the free agent market and draft - though the offense was largely untouched.
Yet the trade market has yet to be touched, and should Arizona want to elevate their offense from good to great in 2025 - there's one clear addition that makes sense.
Arizona Cardinals Would Thrive With Jaylen Waddle
Nobody knows what to expect out of the Miami Dolphins this season, especially after dealing Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers previously this week.
The Dolphins appear to be in some sort of weird football purgatory - and a team like the Cardinals could take advantage.
Jaylen Waddle is one of the league's fastest receivers, and his career average of 13.4 yards per reception proves he could be exactly what the doctor ordered. Waddle isn't just speed, however, as his route-running and versatility to handle other roles in the offense would make him an intriguing piece under current offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Arizona's offense possesses plenty of powerful weapons such as James Conner, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison among others - though the Cardinals lack a true deep threat that can stretch the field vertically.
Waddle provides exactly that, and his presence not only would give Kyler Murray a game-changing weapon to target downfield, but Waddle would also free up the aforementioned weapons to have success elsewhere.
Of course, Miami isn't going to let Waddle just walk out the door - though Arizona has plenty of draft capital and resources to make a deal work. The Cardinals can also house his three-year, $84.75M extension on their books, too.
In a season where the Cardinals could be all-in on a playoff push, Waddle sets himself up to be the perfect missing ingredient to truly round out Arizona's roster.
Can the Cardinals make the postseason with their current offense? Absolutely - and they're rightfully optimistic about what can transpire with more cohesion and continuity on that side of the ball.
However, if 2025 is truly the year for a postseason run, Waddle would be such an ideal fit for the Cardinals in numerous ways despite the actual idea of a trade being far-fetched.
It's summer, however, and dreaming is free.