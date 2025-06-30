Arizona Cardinals Smart to Pass on Star CB Trade
ARIZONA -- There was a small amount of hope the Arizona Cardinals would have landed the talents of cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the trade market, though the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped in and made a move on Monday morning.
Ramsey, along with tight end Jonnu Smith and a seventh-round draft pick, are heading to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a future fifth-round selection.
Did the Cardinals miss out?
Why Arizona Cardinals Didn't Land Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey was a player often tied to the Cardinals this offseason - especially after Arizona lost starting veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting for the entire 2025 season.
On paper, a move wasn't a waste of space. Ramsey would fill in that veteran role in a young Cardinals cornerback room, and his resume stacks as one that could see him finish in Canton, OH at some point post-career.
It seems as if the Dolphins wanted a marquee player back in the trade, and the Cardinals - looking to make the next jump in 2025 - may not have been inclined to touch a roster they've carefully curated this offseason.
Arizona seems to be big believers in what they have, especially in the secondary.
While it wouldn't be a complete shock to find out general manager Monti Ossenfort picked up the phone (after all, you have to do your due diligence, don't you?) the Cardinals are on the brink of having a top ten defense in the desert.
Jalen Ramsey Didn't Make Sense for Arizona Cardinals
Ramsey likely wanted to go to a contender, which Pittsburgh checks that box a bit better than Arizona at this point in time.
The Steelers, obviously, were more willing to part with a star player in order to make that trade happen, something that would have been shocking if the Cardinals struck a similar deal and sent Budda Baker in return.
While Ramsey is still a quality player, his play has shown signs of regression as he continues to age. The nearly 31-year-old cornerback was targeting a whopping 71 times and allowed a 62% completion rate last season according to Pro Football Reference. 2024 was the first time in five seasons where Ramsey didn't get Pro Bowl honors.
Simply put, Arizona is extremely confident in their youthful group of corners featuring Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Max Melton and Starling Thomas. While Ramsey obviously would have been welcomed if the price tag was cheap, the Cardinals would rather keep their corps intact - and rightfully so.