Unrealistic to Practical: 4 Remaining Cardinals Trade Candidates
The Arizona Cardinals quest to continue improving the roster and get back to the postseason is far from over this offseason.
The team hasn’t been shy when it came to adding players in free agency and re-signing key players to both sides of the ball. To me, there’s no denying this team got better - but they’re still not quite there yet.
The next thing Arizona should look at? A a potential trade.
At this point in time, there aren’t any more worthwhile free agents for the team to invest heavily in, or to have immediate impact for that matter. If the Cardinals are still searching for those kind of guys, they should be looking at the trade market.
Although the market feels less saturated than it appeared to be a few weeks ago, there’s still good players available, or at least guys Arizona may be able to sweet talk their way in to.
There’s four players who stand out as guys that I am at least calling a team about - if nothing else. Some of the guys would shake up the league, while others may go unnoticed. Regardless, the following four players would find immediate roles in the desert.
Shoot for the moon: EDGE Micah Parsons
If you’re a fan of long-shots, then you are all about the possibility of making a move for Parsons.
Truth be told, it feels quite unrealistic, but the trade talks continue to persist for perhaps the NFL‘s best pass rusher. If he truly is still available, we shouldn’t count out Arizona to pursue him; especially a Cards team that was heavily linked to Myles Garrett during his trade speculation.
There’s a window open right now for the Cardinals to get to the playoffs after being on the cusp last season. The moves they’ve made this offseason can help them repeat their success… But a move for Parsons can put them over the top.
Whatever the price may be for Parsons would be worth it on top of what would be a record contract extension upon his arrival. Arizona once upon a time made a trade happen for Chandler Jones, arguably a Hall of Fame player, which tells me ownership is still likely all-in on a splash move… so don’t rule this out.
If you’re gonna dream, dream big!
Top Shelf Option: EDGE Trey Hendrickson
The Bengals refuse to give up on keeping Hendrickson, but a team calling for his services is still something for them to consider. And I’m not ruling out Arizona as a team who should be in the thick of the hunt.
Hendrickson has been the most productive sack producer over the last two seasons with consecutive 17.5 sack campaigns. He’s simply a guy who puts his nose down and gets the job done; not that I feel the need to sell you on an elite defender.
Like I just said for Parsons, Hendrickson is the type of defensive player to put you over the top. He’s a few years older than Parsons, but he’s clearly still in his prime and will likely cost significantly less.
If he’s out there, the Cardinals can’t stop calling and gauging a trade package.
Quality Bang For Your Buck: LB Quay Walker
Trade talk surrounding the Packers linebacker have cooled down significantly, but I’m sure he could still be had for the right price. And even with the moves Arizona has made to the position thus far, a stroke to add Walker should still be a possibility for the team.
As we’ve come to know from this defense, the Cardinals are fine with getting quality play at linebacker without over spending, and it’s worked out just fine through two years. We’re seeing that trend again this offseason with two outside additions made to the spot in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker. Both players are rotational guys, but it still be good enough on this defense.
Walker won’t break the mold as far as adding some superstar talent to the position, but he’d be the best ‘backer the team has had under this regime.
A player like Walker give your defense some attitude as someone who plays with an edge and game intelligence. He wouldn’t be too far off from being a Kyzir White presence for the defense.
The compensation to get Walker should be fair without crippling yourself over capital. And from there, your defense gets better.
Store Brand Value: WR Alec Pierce
Pierce certainly is not the big brand name that would get fans excited. But he would fill a big need for this receiving corps: a true deep threat.
The Cincinnati product recorded over 800 receiving yards last season on just 37 receptions — a whopping 22.3 yards per per reception — to go with seven scores. He did this with some of the worst quarterback play in the league.
He’s also averaging 17.6 YPR over a three-year career. And for what it’s worth, 84 of his 110 career receptions have been the first downs.
So while Pierce may not be the biggest name, the Cardinals could trade for wide receiver, he could easily outperform expectations and become a top to your playmaker with his team.
Pierce is also someone who will find the field quickly and perhaps start as WR3 for this offense. For price that would likely be a bargain, that’s hard to turn down.