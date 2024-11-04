What We Learned From Cardinals' Win Over Bears
The Arizona Cardinals' defense has made plays - some might say even being significant - in helping the Cardinals their recent batch of games.
Week 9's battle against the Chicago Bears might have been their best performance of the season.
The Pass Rush Finally Got Home
Caleb Williams is probably still running away from the Cardinals' pass rush.
In what was their best game of the season, outside of maybe the one against the Rams, the Cardinals had 6 sacks, and should have had more.
It was very much a group effort, with Zaven Collins leading the way with two. Even more than that, it was the fact that Williams probably could have, and should have, been sacked a half dozen more times, had he not evaded several pressures.
Now to be clear, this shouldn't stop Arizona from looking for pass rush help, as the Bears offensive line had a couple of injuries.
But it's a huge step in the right direction, it would seem.
Secondary Sure Did Help
Max Melton looked good in coverage. Budda Baker was, as usual, all over the place (though he did appear to be a part of the broken coverage on the long pass play to Rome Odunze). Starling Thomas tackled well in space.
Everything seemed to come together for a pass defense that has been much maligned this season, holding Williams to 217 yards. Did Williams miss some throws? Yes, as some rookies do.
But there has to be credit where credit is due - much of the reason for the constant pressure on Williams is that he couldn't seem to find receivers downfield (likely a combination of Williams' rookie struggles or perhaps the Cardinals confusing him or both).
The Run Game Dominated
Kyler Murray didn't have to do too much against Chicago. Apart from a close interception, he was careful with the football, as the run game, really the three running backs, took ahold of putting the Bears away.
The real knife twist to Chicago had to be the electric 53-yard touchdown run to close the first half from Emari Demercado, who looked electric every time he touched the ball. If there was an unheralded MVP of the game, it would have to be Demercado.
James Conner did most of the grinding, finishing with 18 carries for 107 yards and several big chunk runs.
Even Trey Benson, who's had a quiet rookie year, had a hard nosed touchdown run along with a couple of nice catches and chunk plays.
Special Teams Played It's Part...and Got a Bit Lucky
Chad Ryland nailed his two field goals, including a 55-yarder. Greg Dortch had a nice punt return to set up a score.
That being said, perhaps two of the crazier plays of the day were on special teams and swung the Cardinals way. The first was a penalty on one of Ryland's field goals - though correctly called, the Bears were not happy. Arizona promptly scored their second touchdown.
Then the scoff of the punt after the safety was one of the more bizarre plays - almost a sign that nothing was going Chicago's way on the day.
All in all, it added up to a dominating Arizona win - one that leaves the Cardinals and fans alike feeling quite bullish.