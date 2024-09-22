Cardinals vs Lions: Three Bold Predictions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will need to be on their A-game against one of the NFC heavy-weight contenders, but they have shown over the first two games of the year that they will compete for 60 minutes and shouldn't be overlooked by anybody - especially the Detroit Lions.
A 2-1 start to the year is within grasp for Arizona. Who would've thought?
Three bold predictions:
Aidan Hutchinson Gets Home Often
This isn't a good week to be a Cardinals' offensive lineman. Third-year man Hutchinson is out for blood after a 4.5 sack performance last week against a quality Buccaneers offensive line. What can he do against a pedestrian one...?
The Cardinals likely won't have many solutions for the Pro Bowl pass rusher aside from double and maybe even triple teaming him. Even then, the best you can hope for is to contain Hutchinson. Like Thanos, he is inevitable.
Aside from Hutchinson, however, the Lions don't have much pass rush going on with just 1.5 sacks coming from players who aren't #97. I have a feeling that Cards can slow down everybody else, but Hutchinson is too difficult even as a one man wrecking crew. Kyler Murray will be running all day, but Hutchinson gets to him three-times for a hat trick.
Kyler Murray Finds Success
The good news for this offense is that Murray can have another stud outing and pad his phenomenal start to the season against an OK Lions defense (besides Hutchinson).
Murray is coming off a historic performance where he recorded a perfect passer rating against a Rams defense that I believe to be better than Detroit's (MY OPINION), and although it's incredibly unlikely he repeats his performance, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we saw Murray have another stud outing.
I think the run game could struggle with Hutchinson setting the edge and the interior defensive line of Alim McNeill and DJ Reader forming a formidable front, so it'll be on Murray to carve up Detroit's secondary. I assume Marvin Harrison Jr has another nice day, but someone else will need to step up at some point.. Still, Murray for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Cardinals Defense Rises to Occasion
Jared Goff is off to a rough start for the Lions this season with more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (1) with a passer rating under 70. Detroit has also struggled to get Amon-Ra St. Brown involved consistently, although he's not playing at 100% health. Thankfully, their rushing attack between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs hasn't slowed down any.
But while the Lions are struggling offensively to start the year, they have an opportunity to get things right against a suspect Cardinals defense. Unfortunately for them, I don't believe that will be the case.
The Cards have devised a sneaky good pass rush that could fool even one of the best offensive lines in football. Goff is also playing carelessly as a passer and the Cardinals could find their first interception of the season if they play their cards right.
Nothing is guaranteed in this league and a potent Lions' offense could easily explode here, but I am banking on Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis to keep their foot on the gas pedal and shock the world again.