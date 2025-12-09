Injuries Force Cardinals to Sign Veteran WR

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals missed their top five of six wide receivers last Sunday, and as their injury situation worsens, the organization has brought on a veteran pass catcher to their practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced the signing of Steven Sims.

From the team's press release:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Steven Sims to the practice squad. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

"Sims (5-10, 176) is a six-year NFL veteran who has played in 53 games (six starts) with Baltimore (2024), Houston (2023-24), Pittsburgh (2021-22) and Washington (2019-20) after entering the league with the Commanders in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Kansas. He has 74 punt returns for 462 yards and 62 kickoff returns for 819 yards and one touchdown to go along with 78 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns and 25 carries for 174 yards and one touchdown.

"Sims played seven games with the Texans and two games with the Ravens in 2024 and spent the 2025 preseason with the Seahawks. Sims will wear jersey #80."

With just four weeks left in the 2025 season, the Cardinals have seen injuries to Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones, Simi Fehoko, Xavier Weaver and Greg Dortch -- leaving just Michael Wilson and Andre Baccellia as Arizona's top two wideouts to compliment star tight end Trey McBride and a non-existent running game that's also been battered by injuries.

Ahead of Week 13, the Cardinals elevated Jalen Brooks and wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. to the active roster.

Over the last three weeks, Arizona's attempted more passes per game than any other team in the NFL.

The Cardinals are on their second five-game losing streak of the season, and head coach Jonathan Gannon knows Arizona's in a rut.

“Everybody thinks about that a little bit different. No, not really because they know they're going to get tested again on Sunday – they're going to get measured on Sunday," Gannon told reporters.

"The most important thing we do now is recover, get some rest and then get onto the next opponent. (It’s) as easy as that. It's not easy, but as easy as that. You have to move forward.”

Arizona is on the road in Week 14 as the Houston Texans play host.

