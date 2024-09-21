Lions vs Cardinals Week 3 Predictions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions for a massive Week 3 matchup between two of the toughest squads in the NFC.
Here's who we think will come out on top:
Cardinals vs Lions Week 3 Predictions
Donnie Druin: Despite losing last week, this Lions team is still one of the top squads in the conference until proven otherwise - especially with Dan Campbell still at the helm, you can never count them out. This feels like a true "whoever has the ball last" game if the Cardinals can even somewhat replicate their production from last week. Even on the road, give me a Detroit squad hungry to rebound from a loss. I'm still not sure what to make of this Cardinals team, and I'll side with the proven commodity. Hutchinson has himself a day and Arizona's defense can't stop some of Detroit's best playmakers over the course of four quarters: DET 27, AZ 20
Kevin Hicks: The Lions’ unexpected loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be more telling of how good the Bucs are rather than being an indictment on the Lions. Despite this, Jared Goff is absolutely not off to an optimal start - and that could sink his squad in what has potentially become a toss-up contest. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will be X-Factors. If they have standout performances, the Cardinals could be in trouble. In the end, Kyler avoids making a “fatal” mistake - and that gives the Cards the edge.: AZ 30, DET 24
Jack London: This one might be the toughest to pick of the first three games - mainly because Detroit has not been playing particularly well. I think Arizona, with momentum on their side, is set to pounce on that. I highly doubt that they have quite the game they did last week (Detroit's pass rush may be the best they've faced as one example) with Kyler likely coming back to earth a bit. But if I had to say who the better quarterback is right now, it is Kyler and it is not close. That all being said, I think Detroit's run game will keep them in the game - Jahmyr Gibbs will give Arizona's defense fits like James Cook did in week 1. If Arizona can win the turnover battle that may just be enough. AZ 24, DET 21
Richie Bradshaw: The Cardinals stunned the football world with their beatdown of their NFC West rival Rams, who they hadn’t beaten in the desert in almost ten years. This is the kind of win that takes your confidence level and pushes it through the roof. The Cards stay home to host the Lions, an NFC heavy-weight whom they haven’t beaten in nine years… sounds familiar. The key to this game will be slowing down Aidan Hutchinson after their third-year pass rusher grabbed 4.5 sacks a week ago against the Buccaneers. Detroit is a fearsome team, but the Cardinals have proven they can hang around with great teams through the first two games of the year. Give me the home team in a high-scoring affair. AZ 34 DET 31
Alex D’Agostino: The Cardinals simply need to win the trenches, on both sides of the ball, and that’s a tall order. If they can force the Lions into passing situations, and put even a modicum of pressure on Jared Goff, Detroit will beat themselves. That said, Kyler Murray could be under a massive amount of pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and the rest of the Lions’ pass rush. Keeping Murray protected, spreading the ball around and forcing Detroit to try and win through the air could see the Cardinals upset the Lions, but Detroit is a bit too fundamentally sound and well-coached for there to be much of an upset watch here. It will be a close game, and could come down to the final possession, but the Lions could edge out a developing Cardinals squad who will certainly pose a challenge to Detroit. DET 31 AZ 27