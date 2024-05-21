Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury Revenge Game Named Must-Watch TV
ARIZONA -- There's a handful of games the Arizona Cardinals and their fans should be excited for moving into the 2024 season, though one game is already circled on most calendars here in the desert.
The return of former coach Kliff Kingsbury will be seen in Week 4 when the Washington Commanders come to town. Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals after the 2022 season and spent a year in the college ranks before accepting a job with Washington as their offensive coordinator just months ago.
It's Arizona's must-watch game of the year, according to The Athletic's Doug Haller.
"The Cardinals open at Buffalo, and then face the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions at home. They could be 1-2 or 0-3. The Commanders come to the desert at the right time. This matchup will command a lot of local attention. Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury was head coach of the Cardinals for four seasons. QB Jayden Daniels started his college career at nearby Arizona State. By Week 4, Kyler Murray and first-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr., should be on the same page. It’s the perfect week for the Cardinals to take a major step and show their improvement."- Doug Haller on Cardinals vs Commanders
Kingsbury led the Cardinals to one postseason berth during his tenure in Arizona before being fired.
Like Haller alluded to, there's a storyline here for everybody. If you're not tuning in for Kingsbury's return, perhaps watching Daniels (the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft) re-arriving to the state after transferring from the Sun Devils and eventually winning a Heisman trophy at LSU might be good enough.
It's also noteworthy former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - who was released by Arizona towards the end of last season - is in Washington as well.
All in all, Week 4 looks quite tasty from numerous angles.