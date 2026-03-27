Insider Sets Record Straight on Cardinals QB Plan

The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback position still can undergo a few twists with the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, though as far as their current depth chart — there's no debating who will be the starter entering this season.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Jacoby Brissett is the unquestioned starter even after the team signed free agent quarterback Gardner Minshew — which stirred some conversation on what Arizona's quarterback room may look like.

“I don't believe Arizona is open right now,” said Pelissero (h/t ClutchPoints) appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Depending on what happens in the draft, it's pretty clear, from my understanding, that Jacoby Brissett is the starter, Gardner Minshew is coming in as the two.

“That's how [the Cardinals are] going to play it through the offseason. Again, they may draft someone, that may change up the reps or the depth chart, but that's how they're going into the offseason.”

This was also previously reported by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, though that hasn't stopped many from suggesting Minshew could be an option for the Cardinals in 2026.

Minshew signed with Arizona this offseason on a cheap one-year deal after the Cardinals unsuccessfully engaged with Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo as other quarterback options. While Minshew does have prior starting experience, he's primarily turned into a depth piece across the various teams he's featured for.

Potentially awaiting in the wings is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the draft, though we'll see if Arizona puts themselves in position to take him. The Cardinals would either need to shock everyone with the No. 3 overall pick or move up from No. 34 into the first round.

Brissett, who started every game for Arizona after Kyler Murray departed the lineup after Week 5 last season, has one year left on his contract.

The Cardinals are in a fairly interesting spot regarding their quarterback position after Murray's departure, as it was clear Arizona needed to cut ties with the former top pick — though the immediate options to replace him were never going to match the production and/or excitement he brought.

As a result, the Cardinals may very well push their quarterback search into next offseason with Brissett leading the charge – which doesn't sound ideal for fans in the short term, though it may be needed tough sledding for Arizona to truly find their next franchise passer elsewhere as a result.