Cardinals Get Updated Draft Prediction From Insider

The Arizona Cardinals have several different directions they can go with their third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Either side of the ball can stand to see upgrades in the trenches while quarterback could also be in play, though that'd be quite the internet-breaker.

Especially with the New York Jets likely picking a similar need as Arizona, the Cardinals probably won't find their best player available until they're actually on the clock.

But as of today, one NFL insider has them addressing the offensive line.

Cardinals Projected to Draft Francis Mauigoa

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to NFL insider Ben Allbright, the Cardinals are slated to take Miami Hurricanes right tackle Francis Mauigoa.

This is after the Las Vegas Raiders took Fernando Mendoza at the first overall pick with Arvell Reese going second:

“If I had to guess today” 2.0



1. Raiders - Mendoza

2. Jets - Reese

3. Cardinals - Mauigoa

4. Titans - Bailey

5. Giants - Styles

6. Browns - Tate

7. Commanders - Love — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 26, 2026

Mauigoa projects himself as one of the top offensive line prospects in the draft. Simply put, he's a body-mover in both the run and pass game that feels like he'll thrive from the very first snap.

His NFL.com scouting profile compared him Taliese Fuaga:

"Highly touted prospect who met expectations as a durable three-year starter at right tackle. Mauigoa has a guard's broad build, but he moves like a tackle in pass sets. He’s highly experienced with an impressive football IQ that pops on tape. He has good contact balance and a strong core. He delivers firm first contact but excessive leaning diminishes not only his leverage and sustain as a run blocker but also his ability to deal with spin counters when protecting.

"He’s good at trapping rushers at the turn and can smother their momentum. He has the footwork, anchor and punch timing to diversify his pass-set approach. He works with an innate feel for pocket depth and is rarely out-paced to the top by speed. Mauigoa has a high ceiling but the leaning must be eradicated."

Mauigoa isn't quite considered to be a "generational" level talent by many, which leads to some hesitation taking a right tackle at No. 3. However, if Mauigoa simply anchors the right side of the line down for years to come, his draft position won't be relevant.

The Cardinals desperately need help fixing the run game ahead of 2026. New head coach Mike LaFleur and his expected mix of Shanahan/McVay schematics should help alongside new left guard Isaac Seumalo and running back Tyler Allgeier.

Yet the right side of the offensive line needs an upgrade, and Mauigoa could provide just that.