Report: Cardinals Lured Zay Jones From Chiefs
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals inked wide receiver Zay Jones to a reported one-year, $4.25 million contract earlier today - though they did have some competition.
According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs were also in on Jones.
"This puts #Chiefs in an interesting spot. Sides had mutual interest coming off his visit to KC but Arizona put it over the top. Would have been a good fit there. Former Chiefs Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are still available," he said after Jones landed in Arizona.
Kansas City is looking to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions while the Cardinals hope to rebound from a 4-13 season.
Arizona now has Jones alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch in the desert. With a healthy Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are favored to reach new heights on the offensive side of the ball.
Jones adds another piece of size to Arizona's wide receiver corps, as the Cardinals now have just two receivers (Andre Baccellia and Greg Dortch) who are shorter than 6-1. He now joins his fourth team after previous stops with the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.
In two years with Jacksonville, Jones caught 116 passes for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jacksonville moved on from Jones after they drafted LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He also visited the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys before signing in Arizona.