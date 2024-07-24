Budda Baker Sent Message to Cardinals Before Camp
GLENDALE -- It's an important year for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, on a personal and team level.
Baker enters the final year of his contract with the organization after years of service that will surely see him enter the Cardinals' Ring of Honor when appropriate.
Baker's proven invaluable both on the field and in the locker room - though everybody has a price in the NFL. Baker requested a trade last offseason before seeing more guaranteed money worked into his contract, though no extra years were added.
Day 1 of Cards Camp is complete. The Cardinals are officially underway with their prep for 2024, and Baker has yet to be extended.
Much has been (and will continue to be) made on his future with Arizona, but the star safety and likely repeat captain got up in front of all of his teammates the night before camp started and delivered a speech to rally the troops.
"He got up and talked last night. Off the cuff. He's everything we're about. He practices the right way, he prepares the right way.," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"You should hear him in meetings - asks a ton of questions. He probably knows the answer but he's asking the question because his buddy doesn't want to ask the question. He's a phenomenal person and he's a phenomenal player. So I'm glad three's with us and he's going to play a big part in what we do this year."
What was exactly said from Baker won't be revealed to outside ears, though cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was able to offer the following:
"Really just being ready, being excited for everybody that's in the room. Having guys that he's been so comfortable and having fun around. Eight years like he said he's been in the league and he's just ready to go out there," said Murphy-Bunting after practice.
"He's so enthused and so happy to be around the people that he's around. Everybody that's showed up has worked hard and has made him feel really good about the season going forward."
Cardinals running back James Conner also met with reporters after Day 1 of practice and offered this:
"It's huge. Budda's been a guy who has done it right year after year after year. When he talks, guys listen. He's been a captain every year for a reason and he's our tone-setter for sure."
New extension or not, Baker's laying the foundation for this season.