Data Reveals QB's Picked On Former Cardinals CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals tried to re-work their cornerback room in a massive way over the offseason.
Last season, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton manned the two starting boundary slots. People were curious to see how the Cardinals fared without Byron Murphy Jr. in coverage, though the team was confident Wilson would build off a solid previous campaign and establish himself as a starting corner in the league.
As fate would have it, Wilson didn't make it through the entire regular season, as Arizona waived him in late December for poor performance.
Hamilton wasn't brought back this past offseason, and thus the Cardinals will roll out a new starting duo of what projects to be free agent addition Sean Murphy-Bunting and rookie corner Max Melton. The Cardinals added a total of three corners in the 2024 NFL Draft while also carrying over three sophomores in Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas and Kei'Trel Clark.
There's a massive youth movement occurring in Arizona's cornerback room, and while the Cardinals still have a lot left to prove in that department, they're hopeful changes made will ultimately prove to be beneficial.
Will the fresh faces be an upgrade over the likes of Wilson?
Recently revealed PFF data shows Wilson was picked on by quarterbacks - nearly more than anybody else in the league.
When evaluating the most targeted corners by position, Wilson's 18.84% coverage target rate ranked top ten in the NFL for boundary players.
Out of the top ten, Wilson was one of six players to see coverage targets of 65 or more in 2023. His 50 receptions allowed was second to Tyrique Stevenson's 66 while Wilson's 76.92% completion percentage allowed was second to - oddly enough - Starling Thomas' 80.43%.
"Before being cut by the Cardinals in December, Marco Wilson had struggled mightily on the outside, failing to provide any consistency or to match breaks," wrote PFF.
"The former Cardinals cornerback couldn't find his footing in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme, resulting in the third-worst coverage grade (39.2) among outside cornerbacks. He was attacked relentlessly, surrendering massive yardage. Wilson allowed 2.07 yards per coverage snap, the most by any outside cornerback, in addition to giving up a hearty 11 yards per coverage target, a bottom-three figure at the position."
Wilson joined the New England Patriots shortly after, a move he was excited to make.
"It was one of the best things to happen to me in my entire life. I just knew what type of coaches I was going to, what type of organization I was going to, the history, that's exactly what I've been looking for my life in the NFL. So I finally got it, I'm gonna make the most of it," Wilson said on his arrival to the Patriots.
A split was the best for both sides, though the Cardinals obviously saw enough to pull the plug earlier than they needed to. PFF's data further confirms their move.