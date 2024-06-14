All Cardinals

Calais Campbell is heading to the Dolphins per reports.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass with pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) during his 2023 debut at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass with pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) during his 2023 debut at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
ARIZONA --- Some Arizona Cardinals fans had hoped previous DL Calais Campbell would make a return to the Valley as his career winds down.

That doesn't appear to be the case.

According to NFL Media, Campbell is signing with the Miami Dolphins:

"Homecoming: Long-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell, one of the biggest name free agents available, is expected to sign with the #Dolphins, per me and Tom Pelissero," wrote Ian Rapoport on Twitter/X.

"Back at home for The U superstar. The 37-year-old has plenty left and will bring leadership."

Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

Campbell was a free agent this offseason after recently featuring for the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, he heads to South Beach and joins a Super Bowl contender in the Dolphins. He previously played college ball at Miami before joining the NFL.

Campbell registered 6.5 sacks last season in Atlanta and displayed he still had some stellar football ahead, though he's likely utilized better as a rotation piece at this point in his career.

Arizona drafted Campbell as a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He's also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

Campbell's resume will likely see him end in at least the Cardinals' Ring of Honor, as he has six Pro Bowl nods to pair with three All-Pro selections, a spot on the NFL's All 2010's Decade Team and perhaps the most prestigous of all: Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

If a reunion is in the cards, it will have to wait another season.

