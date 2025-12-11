ARIZONA -- Marvin Harrison Jr. was not spotted at Arizona Cardinals practice for a second straight day ahead of Week 15's road test against the Houston Texans, according to team reporter Darren Urban.

He's working through a heel injury that kept him out of Week 14's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison has now missed Wednesday and Thursday practice. His status to play on Sunday seems murky at best barring a substantial turnaround.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon will likely confirm Harrison's status when he meets with reporters ahead of Friday's practice.

All of Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Evan Brown and Bilal Nichols also didn't practice today according to Urban while Paris Johnson Jr. (already ruled out this week) was off to the side with Xavier Weaver.

Budda Baker returned alongside Josh Sweat and Kelvin Beachum.

More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Absence

Harrison has missed three games this season -- two previously due to appendicitis while the heel injury is his current ailment.

He also was forced out of action earlier this year with a concussion but didn't miss the following week.

Harrison's sophomore season has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons, as the Cardinals' wideout was expected to make a major leap -- which has yet to happen.

In the ten games he's played, Harrison has registered 40 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns.

Hall of Famer Says Harrison is Inconsistent

Harrison's early tenure in the desert hasn't exactly gone to script, as the No. 4 overall pick has yet to deliver on the generational hype that followed him from Ohio State.

It doesn't quite help Michael Wilson has surged as a legitimate wideout during Harrison's absence, which has drawn even more criticism on Harrison.

Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter offered this on Harrison when speaking with Kyle Odegard:

"When he has been on the field, his play has been inconsistent. He struggled with the drops, struggled with some of his route-running, struggled with separation. And the quarterback position there has been a struggle since he’s been in the league," he said.

"So those are all things that make you question yourself, make you doubt your ability. The ability is still there. He’s going to have to adjust to a new quarterback next year. But he does have the ability to still dominate."

