Former MVP Ranks Dak Prescott Over Cardinals QB

Dak Prescott ranks ahead of Kyler Murray in the opinion of Cam Newton.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during organized team activities in Tempe on May 20, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
ARIZONA -- The list of highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL continually changes, as the market seemingly gets reset on a yearly basis with the best up and coming quarterbacks cashing in.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did so himself a few offseasons ago when he received a five-year, $230.5 million extension.

Players in the NFL are gauged by their talent, sure, but they're also graded based off their price tags as well - especially at the quarterback position.

Currently, there's 14 quarterbacks making more than $40 million per season on average. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of them, but is set to receive a massive payday sooner than later thanks to his status as a free agent next offseason.

Cam Newton - former NFL MVP - went on his podcast "Fourth Down and 1" and went through the list of highest-paid passers - which included Murray - and offered this:

"Only one guy that has a Super Bowl, and there's a lot of guys on here that doesn't have a lot of playoff success. So if you go sit up here and judge Dak Prescott on playoff success, and I'm looking at a list of guys that don't even have no playoff experience or not even a playoff win.... So, Dak, my boy, back to you. If you want to put your team in a bind, and you want $56 million or $55.5 million, cool, but you gonna put us in a bind," said Newton.

"He is worth it - F--- is he worth it? I'm looking at the list, the list tells me he's worth it. I would prefer Dak Prescott over Kirk Cousins. I would not prefer Dak Prescott over Patrick Mahomes but he's sitting at No. 9. I prefer Deshaun [Watson] over Dak. Kyler Murray? I prefer Dak over Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts?

" ... It's what the market dictates Dak to be. Dak is better than half of the guys on this list. So pay the man."

It's tough to compare Prescott to Murray for numerous reasons, though both have fell short of their respective fan-base's expectations.

Both have an opportunity to right some narratives in 2024, though in the opinion of Newton, Prescott's ahead of Murray.

