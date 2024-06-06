NFC West Team Tried to Trade for Justin Jefferson
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - like any team in the NFL - aren't the biggest fans of facing Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson has already established himself as one of the top players in the game, and he was rewarded as such with a massive four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason.
Jefferson looks to remain in Minnesota for the foreseeable future, though trade rumors persisted through the offseason before the Vikings locked him up.
The asking price for Jefferson must have been astronomical, and though it never felt like the Vikings were intent on entertaining offers, one team in the NFC West sure dialed up the phone to check on his availability.
“Some teams reached out. The New York Jets reached out about Justin Jefferson. The Indianapolis Colts reached out about Justin Jefferson, you know that? The 49ers reached out about Justin Jefferson," said ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (h/t Niners Nation).
"This was all before the draft and every team that called the Vikings before the draft was told, ‘we’re not trading him.’ The conversations went nowhere with anybody, so it was a moot point. And, by the way, there should have been 31 teams calling the Vikings and checking in to see if there was any way they would trade the wide receiver who wanted a new deal who they struggled to get a new deal done with. Everybody should have called.”
Conversations with the 49ers would have likely entertained numerous first-round picks on top of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.
As All 49ers' Grant Cohn put it, it doesn't hurt to ask.
"Of course, the Vikings said no. But I can see why the 49ers inquired. They currently are struggling to negotiate an extremely lucrative contract extension with Brandon Aiyuk, who's not as good as Jefferson. And yet Aiyuk wants the 49ers to give him nearly as much money as the Vikings gave Jefferson. He will earn $35 million per season. Aiyuk likely wants no less than $30 million per season," said Cohn.
"So if that's how much the 49ers have to pay for Aiyuk, why not call the Vikings and see if Jefferson is available?"
From a Cardinals perspective, dealing with DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp and Jefferson (among other great receivers) would have been a tall task within the division.
Though maybe not realistic, Cardinals fans can take comfort in knowing that possibility didn't come close to fruition.