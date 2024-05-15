Report: Cardinals Won't Play on Christmas, Thanksgiving
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't be playing on either Christmas Day or Thanksgiving, according to various schedule leaks.
The full schedule is set to be "officially" released tonight, though teams have likely had the schedule since yesterday and thus sources are being put to work.
According to leaks, these are the respective matchups on holidays:
NFL Thanksgiving Schedule
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
NFL Black Friday Game
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 3:00 PM EST (Amazon Prime)
NFL Christmas Day Games
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Time TBD (Netflix)
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Time TBD (Netflix)
The Cardinals haven't played on Thanksgiving since 2008. They're 6-15-2 on the holiday.
Arizona has played on Christmas Day just four times, all coming after the turn of the millenium. They played back-to-back in 2021/2022. They're just 1-3 on the holiday.
The NFL introduced their first ever Black Friday game last year, which quite frankly was tough to watch, though money talks and Amazon is quite loud.
Netflix noticed that and secured rights to both games on Christmas - which is set to be on a Wednesday in 2024. Previously, league officials said the NFL wouldn't play on Christmas if it landed on a Wednesday.
Cardinals fans will discover their full 2024 schedule beginning at 5:00 PM Arizona time. ESPN and NFL Network are running schedule release shows for all 32 teams.