Report: Colts Will Host Cardinals for Joint Practices
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be conducting joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts this preseason, according to Colts reporter Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4:
"One more issue with these dates settled. Colts once again scrimmaging in training camp. Will hold joint practices with Arizona at Grand Park before Aug. 17 preseason game. Great work for players. Great viewing for fans," he wrote on Twitter/X.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon previously told reporters the team would hold joint practices against "a really good football team in the AFC," while also suggesting it would be further East and hot - though that didn't narrow it down much.
Last week, the Cardinals' full 2024 schedule released, which included the preseason and regular season. Arizona's currently slated to play on the road in Indianapolis for Week 2 of preseason play on Saturday, Aug 17.
The Cardinals participating in joint practices is nothing new. Arizona previously held joint sessions with the Tennessee Titans under Kliff Kingsbury before the Cardinals did the same under Gannon against the Minnesota Vikings in preseason play last year.
"It is a highly competitive environment where it is a little safer than a preseason game," Gannon said on joint practices.
"I always say there is a teeter-totter between development and safety. If you're too worried about development, you're going to get a bunch of guys hurt. If you are too worried about safety you're going to have no development. You have to find that sweet spot. (Joint work) is a way you kind of find a sweet spot."