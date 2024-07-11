Three Former Cardinals Nearing End of Career
ARIZONA -- NFL training camps are right around the corner, and it could be the last call for a handful of former Arizona Cardinals.
Pro Football Focus recently highlighted ten notable players that are nearing the end of their careers - and three of which once took the field at State Farm Stadium in a Cardinals uniform:
Calais Campbell
Bradley Locker: "One of the NFL’s fan favorites has remarkably continued to defy the wrath of Father Time. In each of the past four years, Campbell — while playing from ages 34-37 — has totaled at least 25 pressures and a 74.7 PFF overall grade.
"During his heyday with the Jaguars, the 6-foot-8 Campbell enjoyed one of the more dominant four-year stretches of defensive line play in recent memory. From 2016-19, averaged 66.5 pressures and 9.9 sacks per season while earning elite 90.0-plus overall grades each year. Talk about an unbridled game-wrecker.
"In 2024, Campbell will head to South Beach to play for his third team in three seasons. While the six-time Pro Bowler seems to have plenty left in the tank for an adjusted Dolphins defense, it’s fair to wonder how much longer he will continue putting his hand in the dirt."
Prior to joining Jacksonville, the Cardinals drafted Campbell with their second-round pick in 2008. During his time in the desert, Campbell had established himself as one of the best players at his position and garnered multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.
Campbell was a fan-favorite in Arizona, and for good reason.
Patrick Peterson
Locker: "During the apex of his career, Peterson was one of the NFL’s more exciting and dominant defensive backs. The three-time All-Pro tallied four seasons with a PFF overall grade of 79.2 or better, plus four years with an elite coverage grade of at least 80.0.
"After two down years in Arizona and Minnesota, Peterson seemed to enjoy a resurgence with the Vikings in 2022, finishing sixth among cornerbacks in coverage grade (minimum 900 snaps), at 79.7. However, Peterson didn't sustain that performance in Pittsburgh, where he struggled to the tune of a 58.9 overall grade and a dismal 39.8 tackling grade.
"What makes Peterson’s future especially intriguing is that the Steelers shifted the upcoming 34-year-old to safety during the final four games of the 2023 regular season, and to his credit, Peterson enjoyed a solid game against the Bengals in that role. Although the veteran is not currently on a team, it seems likely some organization will scoop up the possible Hall-of-Famer as either depth or safety help."
Peterson left the organization on rocky terms, which unfortunately shadowed a dominant time period for a player that should be up for Ring of Honor accolades when he officially hangs it up.
Peterson felt burned by the prior regime and perhaps rightfully so. Will the set of fresh faces make everything smoother for the two sides to eventually end on good terms? Who knows where Peterson finishes his career, but as time passes, we'd like to see a reconciliation from both player and organization.
Zach Ertz
Locker: "During his peak, Ertz was one of the more unguardable tight ends in the league. He collected a PFF receiving grade of 75.6 or better in six of his first seven NFL seasons and proved an integral part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-caliber offense in 2017.
"Although the three-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t matched his earlier production since being dealt to Arizona — amassing just 1,167 yards in 28 games played while battling several notable leg injuries — Ertz has generally been surehanded, dropping only nine of 191 targets while in the desert. Even on a more limited target share, Ertz can still be a solid deep threat, as evidenced by having a top-18 average depth of target among tight ends in 2022 and 2023.
"Ertz elected this offseason to reunite with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury in Washington. With very limited depth at the tight end position on the Commanders’ roster, Ertz could earn the bulk of TE1 snaps early in the season. At the same time, with promising rookie Ben Sinnott behind him and considering Ertz’s inability to stay on the field, the 35-year-old could also witness his swan song in D.C."
The emergence of Trey McBride last season saw Ertz depart quicker than anticipated, though Ertz still proved to ultimately be a solid addition off the trade market.
His time in Arizona should be viewed as nothing but positive, and it'll be interesting to see how he impacts Washington's offense this coming season.