Cardinals Meet With Top Draft DL
The Arizona Cardinals have met with Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, as revealed by PHNX.
It should be no surprise considering the teams need along the interior of the defensive line for upgrades across the board whether it’s past rushing run, defense, consistency, or anything else.
This is also an interview that fans have been anticipating and hoping would end up coming to fruition. Nolan is one of the top defensive prospects in the class and amongst the best interior defenders available.
The Cardinals need to be one of the teams that is most in contention for adding them to this roster.
Why Walter Nolen Makes Sense for Arizona Cardinals
Nolen was a consensus top two recruit in the 2022 high school class and was even the number one for some places, depending on where you looked. It’s not an accident that he was ranked that high, considering his size speed strength and overall athleticism simply put he is a special player.
After two years of middling play at Texas A&M, Nolen transferred to Ole Miss last year and became the player that he was destined to be - and there’s still more here for him to excel.
Again, the Cardinals need all the help they can get for the interior of their defensive line. Dante Stills is the only player that I have faith in for a full-time role Nolen not only projects as a full-time player, but would surpass Stills as the number one guy.
Nolen also becomes one of the best players on defense entirely. I couldn’t name more than three players from day one on the Cards defense, who would be better than him.
Although I still stand firm that edge rusher is the highest priority for the Cardinals to address, it’s incredibly difficult for me to justify nearly anybody to pick over Nolen should he be available.
Out of the many defensive players the Cardinals will speak with over the coming days, Nolen's profile bodes as the highest.