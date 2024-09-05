Cardinals Week 1 Opponent Breakdown
Congrats on finally making it to week one of the new NFL season, Arizona Cardinals fans!
It's been a long wait and we're excited for some Cardinals football as the team prepares to kick off year two of the Jonathan Gannon era.
The Cardinals have the "pleasure" of hitting the road to start the year against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, where Josh Allen aims for his fourth-consecutive season with 40 touchdowns.
Here's hoping he doesn't get all that in Week 1.
With the season officially here, we are set to start our game-to-game breakdowns here at Arizona Cardinals on SI. With each breakdown, we will go through the offense and defense of the opposing team, including key players and important stats.
By the end of this, you'll know everything you need to know about the Cardinals' weekly opponent.
With all that said, let's jump into it and discuss the Bills!
BIlls Offense
It all starts with quarterback Josh Allen, who is a perennial league MVP candidate. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best in the league thanks to his ability to push the ball down the field and beat teams as a true dual threat QB. His playmaking ability is second-to-none in the league and few players are more feared than him.
Allen isn't without his warts, however, as he turns the ball over at a high rate. Allen gave up 21 turnovers a year ago (18 interceptions, 3 fumbles lost) and has committed double-digit turnovers in each of his six seasons.
There's also some significant change coming to Buffalo this year, as Allen's top-two targets from last season, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, are no longer with the team. The two combined for nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 of Allen's 29 touchdown passes. Calling it a significant loss would be an understatement.
Allen will be forced to work with unknowns in veteran Curtis Samuel, third-year man Khalil Shakir, and rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman. Running back James Cook and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox will also be heavily involved in the passing game.
With a quality offensive line to go with Allen's rushing ability and Cook, the Bills should be able to run the football efficiently to go with the passing game.
It will all hang on Allen to carry this offense in 2024, but he could see struggles in the early part of the season as he adjusts to his new receiving core.
Bills Defense
Defensively, the Bills have several quality pieces. First-year defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, who has been with the team since 2017, can certainly make the most of his talent.
Last season, Buffalo finished ninth in the league in total yards allowed per game (307.2), seventh against the pass (196.6), and 15 in run defense (110.6). Additionally, the Bills were fourth in points per game allowed at just 18.3.
The team returns several key players from a year ago, including breakout defensive tackle Ed Oliver who posted a career-best 9.5 sacks a year ago. The defense also returns pass rushers A.J. Epenesa, Gregory Rousseau, and Terrel Bernard, who combined for 18 of the team's 54 sacks.
There's also the wildcard in Von Miller, who is going into his third season with the team. Miller accumulated eight sacks in 12 games two years ago prior to an ACL tear, but had just 3 tackles and zero sacks in 12 games last season. At age 35, the future Hall of Famer is no lock to be a factor in 2024, but you should never count him out.
The Bills lost linebacker Matt Milano in the offseason, who was already recovering from a season-ending injury from last year. Milano is arguably the best player on this defense, so naturally it's a crushing blow. The aforementioned Bernard, who paced the team in tackles last year, will start in his place.
The secondary is also brand new. Gone are starting safeties and former All-Pros Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is also departed, however he's been injured on a near annual basis so it's difficult to assume how big his loss will affect the team this year.
Buffalo's leading interception maker, Rasul Douglas (4) is back as the team's likely CB1. Stud nickel corner Taron Johnson will likely see another massive role this season. At safety, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp are listed as week one starters.
The bottom line is this defense maintains a great pass rush and key contributors from last season, but they are facing major question marks at key positions, especially safety. Buffalo might have a rough time against the pass this year.
Bottom Line
The Bills are still going to be serious competitors in the AFC this year and they'll be looking to start off 1-0 and find a way to show they're able to overcome their significant losses from last year's team.
With the game in Buffalo, the game feels even more difficult.
This game isn't impossible for the Cardinals to win, but they're outmatched almost across the board. They'll have to be on their A-game to win this game.
Attack the secondary and test their receivers - and you can hang around.