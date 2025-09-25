Fantasy Football Guide: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals return home in Week 4 for a Thursday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Vegas has Seattle favored by 1.5 points with a modest total of 43.5, suggesting that this game is likely to be close. With James Conner out for the season, Trey Benson steps in, while Kyler Murray and Trey McBride continue as the offensive anchors. Where's Marvin Harrison Jr.? The jury is still out on that one.
Fantasy Football Start and Sit Recommendations
Kyler Murray (QB) $5,800 DK / $7,500 FD
Murray’s dual-threat ability keeps him in play, even against a strong Seattle front line. Expect 19–23 fantasy points with rushing upside. Start Murray in season-long formats and use him as a contrarian DFS core play to set you apart in GPP tournaments.
Trey Benson (RB) $5,500 DK / $6,100 FD
Now that he's the RB1, Benson should see plenty of touches. He's projected 10–13 fantasy points with touchdown potential. Startable in flex spots for season-long formats, and I would consider him a strong DFS value.
Trey McBride (TE) $5,600 DK / $6,900 FD
McBride is Kyler Murray’s most trusted target, especially lately in the red zone. He's projected to bring between 9 and 12 fantasy points. Lock McBride in as a TE1 across all fantasy football formats.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) $5,300 DK / $6,300 FD
We all know that Marvin Harrison Jr. brings big-play upside, it just depends on whether you're willing to take the risk. At this salary, I'd play him in DFS, and I don't see how we can bench him in season-long formats. Projection: 8–11 points. A DFS stack with Kyler Murray makes sense in GPP tournaments.
Michael Wilson (WR) $3,4300 DK / $5,000 FD
Consider Wilson a low-volume option that really needs a touchdown to pay off. He's projected for 4–6 points. He's best suited for emergency situations only this week.
Zay Jones (WR) $3,000 DK / $4,200 FD
Jones is quietly settling into the offense. Projection: 3–5 points. Much like Michael Wilson, Jones isn't much more than a dart throw in fantasy formats this week.
Cardinals Defense $2,900 DK / $3,500 FD
At home in a low-total game, the Arizona Cardinals defense is a viable salary-saving option. They're projected for 5–7 points.
DFS Strategy
Cash games: Build around Trey McBride and Trey Benson for safety and value. Kyler Murray adds upside but comes with turnover risk.
GPP Tournaments: Stack Murray with McBride and Harrison Jr. for ceiling. Include Benson for leverage if Arizona controls the game. Wilson or Zay Jones can be sprinkled in as cheap plays if your salary cap is cramped.
With James Conner out for the season, the Cardinals’ offense becomes more reliant on Kyler Murray’s legs and the pass-catchers. Trey McBride offers safety and a consistent floor. Marvin Harrison Jr. provides upside, but tread lightly. Trey Benson is a value. Play him in all formats. The spread is tight and the scoring expectations are modest (43.5), so have fun, pick your faves, but beware of overpaying for fantastical upside without a sure floor.