Cardinals Signing Former 49ers WR

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing San Francisco 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne, per Cameron Wolfe. The deal is a two-year, $10 million contract with a max value of $12 million.

Cardinals have agreed to 2 - year agreement with WR Kendrick Bourne worth $10 Million with a max value of $12 Million. Deal Negotiated by @HenryOrgann and @Agent_Big_Al of @DisruptiveSport pic.twitter.com/N5zXxisBWj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 9, 2026

The Cardinals add a playmaker to a pass-catching arsenal containing Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. moving into 2026. Arizona also signed running back Tyler Allgeier to help James Conner on the ground along with starting guard Isaac Seumalo.

Under new head coach Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals are hoping to revamp their offense with an injection of new talent and a blend of schematics from the play-caller who has spent time under the likes of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan — who Bourne just recently played for.

Bourne graded out as an average receiver according to Pro Football Focus' metrics, which is fine considering he won't be asked to be much more than a secondary option in Arizona's receivers room.

The Cardinals lost slot receivers in Zay Jones and Greg Dortch this offseason, and now the 6-1, 206-pound Bourne looks poised to take over those starting duties in 2026. With San Francisco signing Mike Evans earlier today, it was assumed Bourne would not be returning to the 49ers this offseason.

Earlier in the day, Bourne was on NFL Network singing the praises of LaFleur, who he previously spent time with back in San Francisco when LaFleur was Shanahan's passing game coordinator.

Free-agent WR Kendrick Bourne on the NFL Network emphasized his great relationship with first-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur. Bourne said stresses that he fits a lot of systems. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 9, 2026

Bourne first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with San Francisco and spent the first four years of his career with the Niners before signing as a free agent with the New England Patriots in 2021.

He spent the next four years in New England before returning to San Francisco this past season after successfully having his release request granted by the Patriots.

In 16 games, he caught 37 of 53 targets for 551 yards. He is currently 30-years-old.

Bourne isn't the biggest or most notable player signed at his position, though he first an obvious hole in Arizona's receiving corps on a cost-friendly deal. There's hope he can help spark a new era of Cardinals football under LaFleur, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

Bourne is joined by Tyler Allgeier, Gardner Minshew, Isaac Seumalo and Roy Lopez as free agents signed by the Cardinals in free agency today. Arizona has also re-signed Chad Ryland, Blake Gillikin and L.J. Collier today.