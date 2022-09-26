Cardinals Week 3 Snap Count Analysis vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of soul searching to do.

After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals now stare a 1-2 record in the face with a road trip to Carolina on deck this week.

Heading into Sunday's battle at State Farm Stadium, Arizona was relatively healthy outside of the status of Rondale Moore and Ezekiel Turner. Although DeAndre Hopkins is still suspended for another three weeks, the Cardinals had more ammo in their chamber than the prior two games.

Yet they weren't able to take advantage of a Rams team that looked stagnant in stretches during the second half, ultimately losing 20-12.

Here's what snap counts looked like on both sides of the ball:

Offensive Snap Counts (via PFR)

With the Cardinals down four receivers, Marquise Brown stepped up and played all but four snaps on offense, having a monster day in catching 14 passes for 140 yards. As expected, Greg Dortch was second with 61 snaps on the field.

Trey McBride more than quadrupled his snap count with a whopping five plays on Sunday. Kliff Kingsbury and company appear very patient in bringing their top draft pick along this season. All four tight ends on the roster played on Sunday.

James Conner, coming in with an ankle injury, ended up playing 60% of snaps. After splitting duties with Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin emerged as the RB2 with 22 snaps to Williams' 14.

Justin Pugh (the only OL to not play every snap) exited with an elbow injury and was replaced by Max Garcia.

Defensive Snap Counts (via PFR)

The Cardinals, who made Trayvon Mullen active, only played three cornerbacks yesterday. All of which played at least 94% of snaps.

J.J. Watt, still working back from a calf injury, played 30 snaps compared to the 40+ he played last week. He has managed to still find all two sacks the Cardinals defense have garnered through three weeks of play.

All eyes were on Isaiah Simmons, who saw his role significantly reduced last week. Again he was limited to the sidelines with just 16 snaps played, which trails Zaven Collins and Nick Vigil.

Rookie Cameron Thomas played three snaps as Arizona still is figuring out their outside linebacker spot opposite of Markus Golden.

