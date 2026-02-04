Mike LaFleur Makes First Key Addition to Cardinals' Coaching Staff

Just a day after Mike LaFleur was introduced by the Cardinals, Arizona’s new head coach has begun to fill out his coaching staff.

He made a significant hire on Wednesday, bringing aboard former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to take up the same role for the Cardinals, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Not only does Hackett boast offensive coordinator experience, but he was also the head coach of the Broncos in 2022, though he was fired after less than a full season on the job after going 4–11 in 15 games. This will be Hackett’s fifth stint as an NFL offensive coordinator. In addition to his three years in Green Bay, during which he worked under LaFleur’s brother Matt, Hackett has also been the OC for the Jets (2023-24), Jaguars (2016-18) and the Bills (2013-14).

Hackett will inherit an offense that will have many questions to answer this offseason, most notably at quarterback with Kyler Murray facing an uncertain future with the franchise. Murray is under contract for at least two more seasons, but reports indicate that he could be traded this offseason. He played in just five games last season before missing the rest of the campaign due to a foot injury.

