5 Arizona Cardinals Who Must Step Up vs 49ers
We're hours away from kickoff between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers - and tension between the two NFC West sides continues to build.
Injuries have ravaged both sides of the matchup, though both 2-0 squads aren't looking to make excuses.
If the Cardinals are going to win - the following players need to step up.
5 Arizona Cardinals Who Must Step Up vs San Francisco 49ers
Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) - Darius Robinson. The former first-round pick is off to a slow start in 2025, as PFF’s metrics grade him as one of the worst defensive lineman in the league. Of course it’s too early to slap that label on him, though with a banged up secondary, Robinson’s presence in the trenches. will be needed if Arizona will emerge from San Francisco with a win. We’ve seen the Mizzou product flash glimpses of dominance, and now it’s time to do so once again.
READ: Cardinals Defend Struggling First-Round Pick
Kyler Burd (@AZCard_BurdsEye) - Isaiah Adams. Through two games Adams has ranked 81st of 85 guards in the NFL in PFF’s run blocking grades. His pass protection, while better, has also been amongst the worst in the league. Whether the regression of the offensive line can be blamed on the loss of Klayton Adams or some other factor, the fact remains that this unit has to be better going forward particularly in opening up a viable run game for James Conner and Trey Benson. Adams needs to step up now before former starting right guard Will Hernandez gets fully healthy and starts gunning for his job.
Richie Bradshaw (@RichieBradz36) - Josh Sweat. It’s been an awesome start for Sweat in his tenure with the Cardinals, as he’s racking up pressure totals and notched his first sack with the team last week against the Panthers. He will be going up against All-Pro Trent Williams, but the rest of the 49ers offensive line is suspect. Arizona needs Sweat to dial up the pressure once again, especially against backup quarterback Mac Jones. He had a good spot start for the Niners last week, but Sweat can be the key to keeping him unsettled and controlling the game.
READ: Cardinals Confirm Fan-Favorite Nears Return
Colin McMahon (@colinmcmahon31) - Marvin Harrison Jr. It might seem cliche, but if the Cardinals want to find offensive success, they need to get the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. After six targets and five receptions in Week 1, Harrison Jr. only managed to be targeted five times in Week 2, receiving just two of those passes for 27 yards. Fans have clamored for more targets for Arizona’s top receiver, and for good reason. The Cardinals’ offense wasn’t at its best last week, and we can easily point toward the lack of Harrison’s involvement as the reason why. If he can get going and step up, the Cardinals should see a world of a difference. Part of that is on Drew Petzing and his play calling, but Harrison himself also needs to come into his own and prove to the league that he’s among the elite receivers in the game.
Sam Dehring (@sam_dehring68) - Zaven Collins. Despite the lingering injuries from the 49ers, they still have the offensive talent. That means they’re going to need multiple guys to step up. I’ve got Zaven Collins. The Cardinals have very few defensive players step up the first few games of the season. One of those leaders on the defensive side is Collins. The Cardinals need somebody who can get to the quarterback. Collins needs to be that guy.