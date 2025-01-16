Analyst: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is on Hot Seat
The Arizona Cardinals' up-and-down 2024 campaign sees them enter the 2025 offseason with questions on how the organization can get over the hump and establish themselves as postseason contenders.
One major topic of focus is the play of quarterback Kyler Murray, which saw the former No. 1 overall pick in MVP chatter midseason before a 2-5 finish to the year again made some question his future in the desert.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton believes Murray is on the hot seat entering 2025. His full excerpt:
"Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said '100 percent' when asked if Kyler Murray will be the team's quarterback in 2025.
"Murray may not have to worry about losing his job in the offseason or a surprise trade that turns his career path upside down.
"However, Murray is entering the fourth year of a deal he signed in 2022 with the Cardinals' previous regime led by former general manager Steve Keim. He has no guaranteed money on his deal after the 2025 term.
"In 2024, Murray led the Cardinals' underwhelming 18th-ranked passing attack, throwing for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He admitted that his rapport with wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., whom the team selected with the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft, is "not where this team needs it to be."
"Gannon hasn't turned up the heat on Murray's seat. Yet, because of the veteran quarterback's contract situation following a year of inconsistent performances, he needs a strong 2025 campaign to get a new deal and prove capable of elevating Arizona's offense.
"Gannon is 12-22 as the Cardinals head coach. He could change his tune on Murray if the offense struggles and his job security is questioned within the organization.
"Additionally, based on what happens in the 2025 season, Arizona may prefer to explore its quarterback options rather than sign Murray to a lucrative extension with a significant amount of guaranteed money."
Gannon has been fairly adamant on Murray being the franchise quarterback in Arizona since the moment he walked through the door.
In his end-of-season press conference, Gannon said the Cardinals need to simply field a better team around Murray.
"You list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams and I told (Kyler) and I believe this, what's the common denominator of the quarterbacks in the playoffs? You can list all these different things right? I'll make it easy on you. It's good teams," said Gannon.
"We have to do everything we can to support him and put a good team around him."
Like Moton alluded to, Murray's contract isn't exactly easy for Arizona to move off of. Pair that with the lack of strong quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class, and it's easy to see why Murray will be the guy in 2025.
However, it does feel like his future beyond next season can and will be discussed. 2025 is a massive year for both Murray and the Cardinals.