Analyst: No Panic With Cardinals QB Situation
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback position has been under the watch of Kyler Murray since he first entered the league in 2019.
Though Murray has been inconsistent through the opening stage of his career, there's been no doubting who Arizona's franchise passer since Murray was made the No. 1 overall pick.
That's the same sentiment carried into 2025, where the Cardinals tout Murray as their starter with fresh face Jacoby Brissett firmly in the second spot. Returning vet Clayton Tune is also in the room as QB3.
Bleacher Report says there's absolutely no panic about Arizona's current quarterback situation, rating them a 2/10.
B/R: Cardinals Shouldn't Panic on QB Situation
From Moe Moton:
"The Arizona Cardinals can breathe a sigh of relief because Murray fully recovered from a torn ACL and played in every regular-season game last season, the first time he's done that since 2020.
"The dynamic signal-caller recorded 78 carries for 572 yards and five touchdowns in 17 contests.
"The Cardinals also upgraded the backup quarterback position, signing Brissett, a 10-year veteran with 53 career starts.
"If Murray suffers an injury, Brissett can keep the offense steady. He's more equipped to lead the passing attack in short stretches than Tune.
"As a rookie in 2023, Tune struggled in his lone career start, completing 11 out of 20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions.
"Murray must develop a stronger rapport with wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. Other than that, Arizona has no reason to panic over its quarterback situation."
It's refreshing for Cardinals fans to read their quarterback room is taken care of, though all eyes are still on Murray to see if he can reach the levels many around the desert believe he can. There's no denying the talent - the consistency just needs to be more prominent.
Backup quarterbacks are now at a premium in the league, and the Cardinals have one of the better passers in Brissett, who is a proven veteran that can keep Arizona's ship afloat if Murray isn't able to.
The jury is still out on Tune, though it's very telling the Cardinals have continued to search for more secondary options behind Murray.
Overall, this may be Arizona's best quarterback room since Murray entered the league.