Cardinals Add DL to NFL Draft List
How high should the Arizona Cardinals' priority to add an interior defensive lineman be in this class?
The position was among the most addressed by the team so far this offseason. The Cardinals signed both veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell to help hold down the spot for at least the upcoming season.
Beyond that, however, there is a lot of uncertainty that remains at the position.
So it’s not a wonder the Cardinals continue to weigh their options and do their due diligence taking a look at a stacked 2025 NFL Draft pool of defensive lineman.
Most recently on the list is South Carolina’s TJ Sanders, who visited with the Cardinals previously this week according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Sanders isn’t a player many, if any have been linking to the first round of this year‘s class. That said, I’ve yet to see mocks where he falls into the third round.
The Gamecocks hosted a great defense last year with several studs in the front seven. Sanders stood out in a loaded group that included pass rushers Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart. Part of that is because he played on the interior while the other two played off the edge - but saying that is the only reason would be a major disservice to Sanders.
The four-year player in Columbia improved his play each season before breaking out last year. He may have had slightly fewer sacks from 2023 (4.5 to 4.0) but 2024 showed a much more refined defender. He’s also still stout against the run; a requirement of interior guys of his caliber.
Sanders is your classic 3-tech and plays right around but slightly under 300 pounds. It sets him up for what should be a much easier transition to the pros.
I don’t have any questions about how Sanders fits into the Cardinals' defense for his importance to addressing the position. The only thing I’ll say is I think it would be hard to get him substantial production as a rookie.
The aforementioned Tomlinson and Campbell will hold onto roles as starters on the line. Dante Stills will also command snaps. Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols are still on this team for now, although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of them cut. And then of course you have second-year man Darius Robinson.
I’m not sure I can get on board with spending what would almost certainly have to be the team’s second round pick for someone who may be a third-stringer in his first season.
I want to emphasize that I really like Sanders and believe he will have one of the smoother transitions to the next level amongst his colleagues in his position group. But after the serious work Arizona did addressing the position already, I believe that capital can best be spent elsewhere.
If the Cardinals weren't looking to be a much more serious contender in the playoffs this would be a slam dunk pick for me. But after last year‘s success, that standard was raised. And because of that, you’re in a spot where your focus should be winning now.
To be clear, if the Cardinals did decide to select Sanders, you won’t find me bashing his potential to be a key player down the road… I would just be more critical regarding what he can do as a rookie — And that’s not indicative of him as a player.
At the end of the day, I continue to applaud the Cardinals for doing extensive research at positions of need. The bottom line is Sanders would be a terrific addition to this group that is aiming for youth and upside.