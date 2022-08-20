The Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens will face off on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The fans at the stadium will see a majority of starters sitting out, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to play for. Arizona could be the team to end the Ravens' 21-game preseason winning streak.

Can Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley, who played in five of the 21 wins for Baltimore, be the one to end his former team's streak?

Time will tell, but as of now AllCardinals.com goes out on a limb with their bold predictions for the Cardinals' second preseason game.

Howard Balzer: Justin Tucker won't come through in the clutch

Much has been made about the Ravens' NFL-record preseason winning streak of 21 entering the game. That will end Sunday night in State Farm Stadium.

Most bold is that Baltimore will have a chance to keep the streak going late in the fourth quarter, but all-world kicker Justin Tucker will miss the potential game-winning field goal.

Ryan Sanudo: Myjai Sanders will be the defensive standout

Last week, it was the Victor Dimukeje show. This week, it will be Myjai Sanders. The rookie edge rusher had 10 more snaps than Dimukeje against the Bengals. Sanders had a decent showing as he nabbed one quarterback hit.

I'm predicting Sanders to pick up two sacks — the same amount Dimukeje had in the first game.

Aaron Decker: Kyler Murray finds a way to win the game

Murray will be on the sideline on Sunday with no pads or uniform on. Instead Murray will don the headset for another try at play-calling.

Murray called plays in the fourth quarter in the first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result was lackluster. That changes against the Ravens, when Murray helps lead the team down the field to a game-winning drive not with his arm or legs but his play-calling ability.

Murray will call a play for quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who will deliver the winning blow and end the streak.

The crowd goes wild, Murray is showered in a Gatorade bath and lifted onto the shoulders of J.J. Watt and D.J. Humphries, who parade him off the confetti-drenched field. OK, maybe that’s extreme, but one can dream.

Alex Weiner: RB Keaontay Ingram will score twice

The Cardinals did well at finishing drives with touchdowns last week against the Bengals, especially on the ground. Ingram was responsible for one of those scores, and the elusive rookie will make his way into the end zone twice more Saturday evening with one being from at least 30 yards.

Editor's Note: Might that possibly be the game-winning touchdown to end the streak? Hey; that's why these are called bold predictions.