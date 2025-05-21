Who Are Cardinals Best 3 Players?
The Arizona Cardinals may have suffered from a general lack of talent in recent years, but that is no longer the case. After an aggressive and beneficial offseason, the Cardinals can boast plenty of pure talent on both sides of the ball.
Whether or not Arizona will find themselves contending for a playoff berth and winning double-digit games in the upcoming season will ultimately come down to execution and consistency, rather than remaining a facet of the amount of talent present on the roster.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema listed each NFL team's "top three" players, and his selections for the Cardinals are not exactly shocking:
TE Trey McBride
QB Kyler Murray
S Budda Baker
Sikkema writes:
"McBride took a major leap in 2024, ascending into the top tier of NFL tight ends. His 89.8 receiving grade ranked second among all tight ends, trailing only George Kittle. Murray delivered his closest approximation yet to his peak form, posting a 4.7% big-time throw rate, his highest since 2021. Baker also bounced back in 2024, recording a career-best 77.8 overall grade and a 74.7 coverage grade."
Perhaps it's surprising, or at the very least intriguing to see Murray on this list, rather than a player like James Conner, Josh Sweat, or even the potential present in a young player like Marvin Harrison Jr.
Certainly, from a pure talent perspective, Murray is one of the most athletically gifted and intellectually sharp members of the Cardinals' roster. But the results have not been as present as many fans had hoped.
2025 will be a pivotal year for Murray and the Cardinals, in more ways than one. Murray will have a chance to settle into a role that may not demand as much heroism, but will require a higher level of consistency and game management than the 27-year-old signal-caller has been used to.
Regardless, it's no surprise whatsoever to see a pair of Pro Bowlers in Trey McBride and Budda Baker atop this list. Arizona's passing game will likely run through McBride, and Baker is set to be the veteran anchor of a rising group of young defensive players in the 2025 season.