Cardinals' Best NFL Draft Fit Revealed
For the most part, the intrigue surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 NFL Draft approach is more closely focused on what GM Monti Ossenfort will do with the 16th overall pick. But the later rounds have been just as important to this regime.
Pro Football Focus posited the best day two draft fit for all 32 NFL teams. They have the Cardinals taking a DL in the later rounds — one who is lower-profile, but could still provide a boost to Arizona's defense.
PFF noted Omarr Norman-Lott, a defensive lineman out of the University of Tennessee for the Cardinals on day two. Here's what they had to say about the pick:
"Although Norman-Lott doesn’t profile as an early-down contributor due to his middling run-defense metrics, his grading profile as an interior pass-rushing specialist stands out. With an impressive 18.9% pass-rush win rate, the former Volunteer would instantly boost a Cardinals interior that ranked 28th in PFF pass-rush grade (54.3) last season."
Norman-Lott isn't much in the way of a game-wrecker, but he does provide high-motor interior pressure — something the Cardinals need and value.
While Arizona has added both DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DL Calais Campbell in the offseason, while also expecting a jump from second-year DL Darius Robinson, adding another player in the later rounds of the draft is a strategy meant to increase the longevity of the unit Ossenfort has sunk so many resources into improving.
As the Cardinals continue to emphasize the development aspect of draft-and-develop, Norman-Lott could be a developmental piece that becomes a contributor sooner rather than later.
He posted an excellent 81.6 pass rush grade per PFF, but his 18.9% pass rush win rate is not only elite, it's at the top of the scale.
Norman-Lott spent three seasons at Arizona State, before transferring to Tennessee. Once in the south, he posted his two best seasons, with 5.5 and 4.0 sacks respectively.
Those numbers don't jump off the page, but his ability to impact the quarterback and create pressure from the interior is a valuable skill. Although his run defense is a bit closer to the average side, the Cardinals don't need an every-down DL out of a day-two pick.
If Arizona does opt to draft Norman-Lott, there's a solid chance that the first round resulted in a selection other than interior DL. It's not a guarantee, but it seems likely Ossenfort will look to either maximize the best player available at 16, or engineer a trade.
This draft's strength is its depth, and even a late-round pick like Norman-Lott could turn into a proficient NFL player with the right coaching and development.