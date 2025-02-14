Cardinals' Biggest Need Couldn't Be Clearer
ARIZONA -- NFL free agency is roughly a month away from beginning, and the Arizona Cardinals move forward into the offseason with one glaring need above the rest.
Through Monti Ossenfort's two offseasons as general manager in the desert, the Cardinals haven't invested any heavy resources into their pass rush.
That needs to change this offseason.
The Cardinals took a major step in 2024 - especially on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did a strong job dialing up pressure, though Arizona's front seven still lacks a true game-wrecker to consistently get after the quarterback.
The Athletic's Doug Haller says acquiring a legitimate pass rusher is Arizona's top need this offseason:
"Nick Rallis joined the Cardinals two years ago as the NFL’s youngest coordinator. Since then, he’s turned into a rising star. It’s time to upgrade his defensive talent, and that starts with an edge rusher (get ready — this might be a popular need on this list; nearly everybody needs help in this regard)," wrote Haller.
"The Cardinals are solid. They’re physical. They don’t make many mistakes. Budda Baker never slows down. But they lack a difference-maker up front who puts doubt in a quarterback’s mind. Rallis has done well getting by without one. But for Arizona to become a playoff team, this is the next move. It has to be addressed."
Haller is 100% correct in his assessment - the presence of a true edge rusher can help elevate the Cardinals to new heights in 2025, and with roughly $70 million in cap space and six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no excuse for the Cardinals to (again) enter training camp without a fresh face for the position.
Outside linebacker BJ Ojulari is coming off a season-ending knee injury while along the interior, defensive lineman Darius Robinson missed a good chunk of his rookie campaign - both are bright pieces along the trenches while being unproven.
As to who exactly the Cardinals could claim this offseason, there's a variety of names.
Stars such as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett feel like stretches while free agents in the likes of Josh Sweat, Azeez Ojulari or Haason Reddick feel a bit more realistic.
When it comes to the draft, plenty of names could be available for the Cardinals with the sixteenth overall pick including Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Mike Green, James Pearce, Shemar Stewart and more.
It doesn't matter how it happens - the Cardinals simply need to bolster their ability to get after the quarterback if they want to become the team they desire.