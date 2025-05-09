Cardinals Biggest Remaining Need Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have brought in plenty of talent over the past several months. After a successful free agency period saw the Cardinals bring in multiple defensive starters, and a Draft that brought in six more potential defensive contributors, Arizona's biggest need - the D-line - has been significantly addressed.
But that doesn't necessarily mean there still isn't work to be done. While the Cardinals' roster is much-improved, and should be in a position to contend come the 2025 season, there remains an area or two that could stand to see some reinforcements.
Pro Football Focus released a list of all 32 teams' biggest remaining needs, following free agency and the Draft. For the Cardinals, they highlighted the interior OL.
"The Cardinals put together a solid offseason, including the draft, but their interior offensive line could still use more juice. Hjalte Froholdt and Evan Brown at center and left guard, respectively, were serviceable with 76.9 and 69.5 PFF pass-blocking grades in 2024. But Isaiah Adams struggled at right guard. It will be those same three at the top of the depth chart heading into the season," PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote.
Perhaps Sikkema is underrating just how sturdy both Froholdt and Brown were in the 2024 season, but it's reasonable to posit that Arizona could use more depth, as well as another starting-caliber guard.
Adams struggled greatly in 2024, and while the organization likely views him as having a role in the future, adding a veteran to aid in that developmental process could be beneficial across the board.
The Cardinals could go for an external OL, or turn to a reunion with Will Hernandez, although the veteran is still rehabbing a torn ACL.
Arizona's OL was quite proficient in 2024, both in paving a path for RB James Conner and protecting QB Kyler Murray. With the re-signing of Brown and tackle Kelvin Beachum, the Cardinals' big men aren't exactly a negative unit, but both depth and upgradability are on the table.
Perhaps Arizona believes in sixth-rounder Hayden Conner to platoon with Adams. But that will require significant development by both players. For now, it seems reasonable that bringing in a proficient interior OL would be a positive move to round out an already-consistent group.