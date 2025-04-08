Why Cardinals Can't Go Wrong in 2025 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals are ramping up toward one of the most important nights of the NFL offseason: the 2025 NFL Draft.
Unlike previous years, the Cardinals find themselves in a draft purgatory — though not in a negative way.
Since GM Monti Ossenfort has already made three significant investments to a struggling D-line, the Cardinals don't need to look at the draft as a way of "saving" a team that needs help. Instead, Ossenfort can be selective, intentional and strategic with the pick, rather than desperately trying to fill a hole or add the most talented possible pick in the first round.
Since Arizona sits at 16 overall, there's more flexibility than 2024. The Cardinals could draft a DL, an OL, a DB, or even trade the pick for more assets.
And in 2025, each one of those options comes with its own benefits and drawbacks. But what's different is what's at stake.
With bolstered units across the roster, and young players at nearly every position group ready to take a jump after a developmental season, Arizona doesn't have as many glaring needs. Instead, they need depth, and a new wave of young players ready to take the reins in the coming season.
For this reason, Ossenfort has a perhaps-relieving position, in which no decision with what to do with the 16th overall pick can be truly scrutinized as an overwhelmingly poor decision.
This year's draft is one of the deeper drafts in recent history. Perhaps there are fewer high-end elite prospects at the top, but that is partially a result of a less-wealthy class of QBs.
The meat and potatoes of this draft are its strength. Defensive linemen, offensive linemen, off-ball linebackers, defensive backs — each offering at least a handful of impact players, and plenty of under-the-radar players with upside for the later rounds.
With that in mind, that makes the 16th pick not only less pressured, but also more versatile. Ossenfort could use it on any position and receive a similar prospect level, as well as (hopefully) a similar level of instant impact.
That depth extends into the later picks of the first round, and even into the later rounds. If Ossenfort does elect to trade down, there's little worry of selecting a watered-down prospect. Instead, he'll simply have more chances to add developmental players to the Cardinals' pool of young talent.
Such is the luxury that even a moderately successful free agency awards. The Cardinals are no longer asking questions like "who's going to rush the passer?"
Instead, Ossenfort is afforded the chance to ask more specific questions.
"Is this player the right fit?"
"How can the Cardinals complement their established talent?"
"Who is the best available prospect?"
Whichever question is asked, the answer won't blow fans away. But it also won't be incorrect; it's in that mundanity that lies Arizona's advantage.