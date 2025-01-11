Cardinals Carryover $11 Million to 2025 Salary Cap
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are rolling over $11.3 million from 2024 to 2025's salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.
Teams are allowed to take unused salary cap space from the previous year and apply it to the next season, so long as teams spend 89% of their cap over a rolling period of four seasons.
The Cardinals' $11.3 million ranks as the 11th-highest in the NFL. Their NFC West rivals in the San Francisco 49ers lead the NFL with $50 million.
Currently, Arizona is projected to have $73.1 million in effective cap space this offseason, which ranks fourth in the NFL.
There's been a significant shift in culture under the guidance of head coach Jonathan Gannon since he arrived, and this offseason will bring more opportunity to keep adding key outside players.
“I think we've been intentional in our mind what we want the Arizona Cardinals players to look like," Gannon told reporters.
"Monti, myself, (Owner) Michael (Bidwill), the coaches and Monti’s staff. I think that we've done a really good job of acquiring guys that are kind of like-minded about how they go about their business. I think the more guys you have like that the respect level is there, the accountability level is there, and those guys typically connect with each other very easily.
"I do think it was a pretty close-knit team and that typically wins, but you have to nurture that and that's a day-to-day thing. That's an everyday thing, and it's up to me to kind of set it up the right way. Then ultimately the players take it over and we've got a lot of high character guys that put the team in front of themselves.”
There's a few different avenues the Cardinals can explore moving into this offseason, as Arizona has needs at spots such as edge rusher and both sides of the line - among others.
