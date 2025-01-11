Report: Cardinals Will Pursue Maxx Crosby
ARIZONA -- It's time for the Arizona Cardinals to make a move.
The Cardinals, after finishing the 2024 season 8-9, walk into a pivotal third year under general manager Monti Ossenfort with significant cap space and draft ammo at their disposal.
Fans are clamoring for a star edge rusher to land in the desert, and PHNX's Johnny Venerable expects the Cardinals to go after one of the league's best in Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby - who is expected to generate trade interest this offseason as the organization hits the reset button.
Venerable later expanded on his report:
"Everything now is on the table. I expect Maxx Crosby to be dealt this offseason," said Venerable.
"I think the Cardinals probably flip a coin with Atlanta - if Atlanta even wants to pursue it - are in the best position to offer the highest pick. ... If you're Tom Brady, you fired Tom Telesco now, you get rid of Antonio Pierce to begin to put together your brain trust to go after and get your quarterback. and you have to have assets to do it. Don't get it twisted: whomever Brady hires is going to be a puppet ... Monti Ossenfort - I think now you go from Telesco who Ossenfort didn't have a rapport with to Brady? You can see why this could potentially be streamlined for the Cardinals."
Back in October, we actually highlighted Crosby as a dream target - which you can read more about here.
It's likely going to take a lot for the Raiders to offload one of the league's best players, but there's no denying the fit and what Crosby could bring to the desert if he arrives.
Arizona has the capability to add some serious firepower to their team, and at very least, it looks like they'll make an effort to land a legitimate game-wrecker.