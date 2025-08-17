Cardinals Coach Reacts to Blowout Loss vs Broncos
ARIZONA -- The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' blowout loss to the Denver Broncos last night.
The Cardinals - like the Broncos - didn't play their starters in Week 2 of preseason activities, though one team looked much more prepared, and perhaps hungrier, than the other side.
It's preseason, so it's tough to read too much into what transpired on the field - though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon clearly wasn't happy with his troops following the final whistle.
Jonathan Gannon Not Pleased With Execution, Fundamentals
"Got out-played tonight. That was obvious by the score," Gannon said during his post-game press conference.
"Where I really thought that we need to do a lot better job, is our fundamentals from - really all three phases. So the basic fundamentals of football, I thought they did a lot better than us today. You lose the explosive play battle in the first half, I think it was 10-2, that's a tough way to go. So a lot to learn from. We'll have a good week, and we'll get another opportunity on Saturday night."
The Cardinals scored on their second drive of the game - though their next and final eight drives of the evening all resulted in punts on the offensive side of the ball. Six of those drives were four plays or less.
"I think the greatest form of learning are game reps. It's one thing to be technically sound in practice. It's another thing to be technically sound in games. So we'll point all those out," said Gannon.
Neither side of the ball looked particularly great for the Cardinals, who were under the guidance of Clayton Tune for three quarters. Denver out-paced Arizona in total net yards by a wide 562-135 tally.
The Broncos' offense moved the ball with ease regardless of who was in the game, averaging 7.8 yards per play and going three-and-out just once on the night. Arizona's defense had a tough time stopping Denver particularly in the first half, where the Broncos scored on their first four-of-five drives.
"I thought on the third level we were on the right people. Second level I got to watch [tape]. I felt like we weren't all the time on the right people. The big thing with me that jumps out, this is kind of a snap judgment, is we were fouling too much," Gannon said.
"That's happening in practice, and then what you do in practice is going to show up in the game. So we got to make sure we play with better fundamentals when we're covering people."
The Cardinals return home for Week 3 preseason action against the Las Vegas Raiders.