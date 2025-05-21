All Cardinals

Cardinals Could Have Secret Weapon on Defense

The Arizona Cardinals could see one of their defenders enjoy another breakout season.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make the jump from a sub-.500 team to a playoff contender in the upcoming season.

In order for that to happen, the Cardinals will need some of their players to take the next step.

One of the players that could emerge for the team is linebacker Mack Wilson, who was named as the Cardinals' best-kept secret by Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder.

"Wilson’s tenure with the Browns didn’t work out as his playing time decreased every year after his rookie season. However, the 2019 fifth-round pick has revived his career over the past two years with the Patriots and Cardinals," Wilson wrote.

"In 2024, the Alabama product became a full-time starter for the first time since his initial campaign, and he produced 75 total tackles, three sacks and five passes defended."

It remains to be seen if Wilson will be able to keep up the production he had last season with Arizona, but the team hopes he will be a key part of the team's defense.

Wilson is expected to be the team's starter at outside linebacker, but Owen Pappoe and newcomer Mykal Walker will be viewed as potential depth options.

Should Wilson stay healthy, he will likely keep that starting job he had last year. With Kyzir White likely not coming back to the Cardinals, the team will need Wilson to take another step in the right direction.

Wilson has two years left on his deal, so a strong 2025 campaign will give him some momentum going into 2026, where he will need to have another big year if he wants to maximize his potential payday when he becomes a free agent in 2027.

Wilson will participate in the Cardinals' OTA's later this month in anticipation for training camp at the end of July.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News