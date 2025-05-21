Cardinals Could Have Secret Weapon on Defense
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make the jump from a sub-.500 team to a playoff contender in the upcoming season.
In order for that to happen, the Cardinals will need some of their players to take the next step.
One of the players that could emerge for the team is linebacker Mack Wilson, who was named as the Cardinals' best-kept secret by Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder.
"Wilson’s tenure with the Browns didn’t work out as his playing time decreased every year after his rookie season. However, the 2019 fifth-round pick has revived his career over the past two years with the Patriots and Cardinals," Wilson wrote.
"In 2024, the Alabama product became a full-time starter for the first time since his initial campaign, and he produced 75 total tackles, three sacks and five passes defended."
It remains to be seen if Wilson will be able to keep up the production he had last season with Arizona, but the team hopes he will be a key part of the team's defense.
Wilson is expected to be the team's starter at outside linebacker, but Owen Pappoe and newcomer Mykal Walker will be viewed as potential depth options.
Should Wilson stay healthy, he will likely keep that starting job he had last year. With Kyzir White likely not coming back to the Cardinals, the team will need Wilson to take another step in the right direction.
Wilson has two years left on his deal, so a strong 2025 campaign will give him some momentum going into 2026, where he will need to have another big year if he wants to maximize his potential payday when he becomes a free agent in 2027.
Wilson will participate in the Cardinals' OTA's later this month in anticipation for training camp at the end of July.